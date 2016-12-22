Dwyane Wade says he owes his early success to Shaquille O'Neal

The Heat will retire Shaquille O'Neal No. 32 jersey on Thursday and while the Hall-of-Famer only played for a few seasons in Miami, he helped the franchise win their first championship in 2006. O'Neal also did a lot to the development of Dwyane Wade, acting as a mentor and the perfect compliment to the Miami star early in his career.

Although he now plays for the Bulls, Wade is the Heat's biggest franchise star and upon the eve of O'Neal jersey retirement, he shared a sentimental message about his former teammate on Instagram:

Wade saying, "I'm man enough to say that I owe a lot of my early success to this man!" is quite notable as it is self-effacing for him to say. While Wade was a sensational player on his own, O'Neal pushed him to be a superstar, saying he was the leader of the Heat not himself. O'Neal also gave Wade the perfect low-post player to pair with as the Heat instantly became a championship contender when he was acquired by the Lakers.

Other than that, this is a nice tribute from Wade to O'Neal, especially since he won't be able to attend the Hall-of-Famer's jersey retirment in person.