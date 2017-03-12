Dwyane Wade says he's 'tired' of answering questions about Bulls' lineups

The Chicago Bulls’ free-fall continued Sunday afternoon, as they played one of their worst games of the season, putting up an NBA-worst 26 points in the first half before falling to the Boston Celtics, 100-80. It was the Bulls’ fifth loss in a row, as they continue to slip further out of the playoff picture.

As the losing continued, so too did Fred Hoiberg’s experimentation with the lineup. Thirteen different Bulls played on Sunday, which could be attributed to the blowout, but it continues a trend that has many raising questions, and, in the case of Rajon Rondo, wishing for more consistency .

Following Sunday’s loss, those questions came again, and Dwyane Wade expressed weariness about answering them, making a plea to management to address the situation.

When asked about the effect unsteady rotations, and thus unready players can have on team morale, Wade told reporters, “I don’t know. I wish upper management could be answering these questions. Because I’m tired of answering the same ones. I wish I had the answers, but I don’t.”

Here is full question and answer with major issue facing Bulls. Wade offered support while also properly expressing frustration: pic.twitter.com/NgSM0xqfvW — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 12, 2017

While Wade offers support to his teammates and coach in the full quote, it’s clear the whole experience is draining. And if it’s draining on Wade, a veteran and three-time champion, it’s safe to surmise many of the other players feel the same way.

Nothing about this situation the Bulls find themselves in is easy, but Wade is correct. The front office should make it clear -- if not publicly, then at least in private to the team -- which direction they want to go in. A losing streak is tough to deal with, but having everyone on the same page going forward would making things easier for all involved.

Until that happens, Wade, Butler, and the rest of the team will continue to face questions about things they have no control over, and that’s not fair to them when they already have plenty on their plate with trying to get the team back to the postseason.