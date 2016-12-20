Ernie Johnson delivers powerful, heartfelt poem at memorial service for Craig Sager
TNT sideline reporter's longtime colleague makes it through a beautiful tribute at Sager's funeral
Funeral services were held Tuesday for TNT's longtime sideline reporter Craig Sager, who died last week at age 65 from myeloid leukemia. In the days following his death Thursday, tributes poured in from colleagues, players, teams and fans. Sager joined Turner Sports in 1980 and spent 36 years covering a variety of sports, most notably several decades on the sideline for TNT's NBA coverage.
At his funeral service Tuesday, Inside the NBA host Ernie Johnson delivered this beautiful speech and a heartfelt poem. It's a must-watch, if difficult in its sadness.
Ernie Johnson honors his friend Craig Sager. #SagerStronghttps://t.co/d157NyGNYk— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2016
The pastor giving the eulogy wore brightly colored robes in Sager's honor, as did many of those in attendance.
In a world of 24-second news items and a media environment that has accelerated so rapidly, everyone in the NBA community knows the gravity of his death and remain certain he'll never be forgotten.
