Even J.R. Smith can't believe LeBron James' dunk from Game 4

J.R. Smith has been teammates with LeBron James for three straight trips to the NBA Finals. He should be pretty used to how James can go from normal to incredible in a flash. However, James stunned everybody Friday night when he went off the backboard to himself for a dunk ... in a Finals game.

Smith was asked about James' dunk, and surely it was surprising, but he had to know James had that in him, right? Nope. Turns out even Smith was stunned that James would not only pull that in the NBA Finals when down 3-0, but that he could do it in the first place.

JR in LeBron's self alley-oop: 'He's a Gatorade baby. He was made in a lab somewhere.' pic.twitter.com/41CEC3Trfx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 10, 2017

"You see it in the park and stuff growing up. You never think about somebody doing it in a game. Doing it in a Finals game. Game 4 when you're down 3-0." "He dunked on Tristan. That was the craziest part of it. He had the whole lane until Tristan came in there. He's a Gatorade baby, man, he was made in a lab somewhere."

That's how incredible LeBron's dunk was. Even Smith, a guy who once said he prefers to shoot contested shots because open ones are boring, was shocked at what James did. Maybe he's on to something with James being a "Gatorade baby" made in a lab somewhere. If he's still stunning his teammates at this point of his career, then what more is there for him to do?