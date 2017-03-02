Even the post-Cousins Kings think losing to the Nets is 'embarrassing' and 'inexcusable'
The Nets snapped a 16-game losing streak with the win
You can’t really sugar-coat it ... the Brooklyn Nets are the laughing stock of the NBA.
Not only are they the worst team in the league, but they also owe their first-round draft picks (which will be very high selections) to the Boston Celtics both this year AND next year. In other words, things aren’t going to get better in Brooklyn for a long time.
So when moments like Wednesday night happen, it has to make you feel good inside. The Nets snapped a 16-game losing streak by beating the Sacramento Kings , 109-100, to get their highly-coveted 10th win of the season.
Losing to the Nets is never fun for the opposing team, and Kings guard Darren Collison was no exception. According to the Sacramento Bee, Collison was disgusted by his team’s performance.
“It’s inexcusable,” he said. “It’s embarrassing, especially playing against a team that’s hungry for a win in our home building. We know we’re better than this and we’ve got to play better.”
Now, under normal circumstances this would be a perfectly reasonable reaction -- but these are the post-DeMarcus Cousins Kings we’re talking about. This is a team that put out this starting lineup for an NBA game on Wednesday night:
- Darren Collison
-
Ben McLemore
-
Arron Afflalo
-
Skal Labissiere
-
Kosta Koufos
I don’t care who you’re playing -- that team can’t be “embarrassed” when it loses to anyone. In fact, I’m not convinced that the Kings are even better than the Nets at this point. Take a look at the Nets’ starting lineup from Wednesday night and tell me which one you’d rather have:
-
Jeremy Lin
-
Randy Foye
-
Caris LeVert
-
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
-
Brook Lopez
I’m taking that lineup over the Kings any day.
Look, I’m not here to hate on the Kings. I’ve actually enjoyed watching the young guys, particularly Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein , flourish in their newly-found freedom from the DeMarcus Cousins penitentiary. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. This is a really bad team -- probably the worst in the league -- and that’s the way the Kings want it. One of the many reasons to get rid of Cousins involved losing as much as possible for the remainder of the year so the team can retain its first-round pick, which goes to the Chicago Bulls if it falls below No. 10.
So while it’s never OK to accept losing, maybe cut back on the “embarrassing” and “inexcusable” talk after losing to teams like the Nets. After all, the Kings will probably be battling the Nets for the worst record in the league next season.
