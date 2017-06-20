Every NBA team's biggest draft steal, from Steve Nash to Draymond Green

The worst part about the NBA Draft is that, for the most part, we won't be able to truly evaluate it for several years. Young players develop, bright stars burn out and players find new opportunities -- so the players who seem like the best in the draft when they're selected might not even end up on the radar by their fifth season.

With the power of hindsight, we can look back at some of the biggest steals of the NBA Draft. These are guys who were overlooked in the draft and proved they should have been taken higher.

Some ground rules:

The player must have been drafted at No. 9 or lower to be considered a steal.



If a team traded for a player before he played a game in the NBA (draft day trades), it counts as their draft pick.



The list is made up only of players drafted in 1985 or later -- that was the first year of the NBA Draft Lottery.



Let's get to the list:

Atlanta Hawks

Biggest steal: Jason Terry -- No. 10 overall in 1999

Terry had success in college at Arizona, but as an undersized scoring guard, people weren't sure how he would transition to the NBA. The Atlanta Hawks took a gamble and it paid off immediately. Terry contributed as a rookie and exploded for 19.7 points per game in his second year. He became one of the most consistent guards in the league, and just finished his 18th season.

Runner-up: Jeff Teague -- No. 19 in 2009

Boston Celtics

Biggest steal: Paul Pierce -- No. 10 in 1998

Pierce famously sat in the green room during the 1998 draft as teams passed on the former Kansas standout. The Boston Celtics saw their opportunity to scoop him up, and the rest is history. Pierce is the second all-time leading scorer in Celtics history and was named Finals MVP after leading Boston to the 2008 NBA title.

Runner-up: Rajon Rondo -- No. 21 in 2006

Brooklyn Nets

Biggest steal: Richard Jefferson -- No. 13 in 2001

Known as a great athlete who couldn't shoot coming out of Arizona, Jefferson went to the Brooklyn Nets and quickly became a staple in the starting lineup. He was part of teams that went to back-to-back NBA Finals, and he averaged more than 20 points twice in his seven seasons with the Nets.

Runner-up: Brook Lopez -- No. 10 in 2008

Charlotte Hornets

Biggest steal: Kemba Walker -- No. 9 in 2011

Kemba Walker was a college hero, leading UConn on an unprecedented NCAA title run, but there were questions about how he would fit in the NBA. The Charlotte Hornets took Walker, and he quickly became the team's leading scorer. He has improved his scoring average every season, and made his first All-Star Game in 2017 while averaging 23.2 points and 5.5 assists.

Runner-up: Gerald Henderson -- No. 12 in 2009

Chicago Bulls

Biggest steal: Jimmy Butler -- No. 30 in 2011

Scottie Pippen was in consideration, but as a No. 5 overall pick he was not exactly a sleeper. The Chicago Bulls have seen a lot of good players over the years, but to snag a potential franchise player at No. 30 is an achievement. Butler made a huge leap in his fourth NBA season, when his average jumped to 20 points and he made his first All-Star team. In 2016-17, he averaged career highs in points (23.3), rebounds (six) and assists (5.3) while earning third-team All-NBA honors.

Runner-up: Toni Kukoc -- No. 29 in 1990

Cleveland Cavaliers

Biggest steal: Mark Price -- No. 25 in 1986

The Cavs have been blessed with a lot of top picks recently, but a shrewd draft-day trade in 1986 set up their franchise for the next decade. The first pick of the second round, Price was the leader for the late 1980s and early '90s Cavs, averaging 16.3 points and 7.5 assists while making four All-Star teams in nine seasons in Cleveland.

Runner-up: Zydrunas Ilgauskas -- No. 20 in 1996

Dallas Mavericks

Biggest steal: Dirk Nowitzki -- No. 9 in 1999

Pretty much a no-brainer. The Dallas Mavericks got ahead of the curve in evaluating foreign talent and traded for Nowitzki on draft day. It took only a year for Nowitzki to get his NBA bearings, and from then on he revolutionized the game as the best 7-foot shooter the game has ever seen. He's a 13-time All-Star, has made 12 All-NBA teams, won the 2007 MVP award and the 2011 Finals MVP while leading Dallas to its only NBA title.

Runner-up: Josh Howard -- No. 29 in 2003

Denver Nuggets

Biggest steal: Nikola Jokic -- No. 41 in 2014

OK, it's still VERY early in the young man's career, but from what we've seen the past two seasons -- and the fact he was the 41st pick in the draft -- Jokic has to be the Denver Nuggets ' biggest steal. The Serbian was a revelation after rejoining the starting lineup in December 2016, and finished the season as one of the league's best centers. He put up five triple-doubles and averaged 16.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Jokic is the face of the franchise moving forward -- pretty good for a second-round pick.

Runner-up: Ty Lawson -- No. 18 in 2009

Detroit Pistons

Biggest steal: Joe Dumars -- No. 18 in 1985

The Detroit Pistons needed a running mate for Isiah Thomas, and they found a diamond in the rough in Dumars, a prolific scorer out of McNeese State -- not exactly a basketball powerhouse. A six-time All-Star and four-time first-team All-Defense selection, Dumars was a key player for the back-to-back title teams in 1989 and '90. Dumars, who was named the 1989 Finals MVP, was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006.

Runner-up: Dennis Rodman -- No. 27 in 1986

Golden State Warriors

Biggest steal: Draymond Green -- No. 35 in 2012

The Golden State Warriors have done well with their later picks, so this was a tough one. Tim Hardaway, Gilbert Arenas, Monta Ellis , Latrell Sprewell and Klay Thompson were in consideration -- but the fact Green has been so instrumental in the team's two most recent titles compounded by the fact that they got him in the second round nets him this spot.

Runner-up: Tim Hardaway -- No. 14 in 1989

Houston Rockets

Biggest steal: Sam Cassell -- No. 24 in 1993

Cassell gets the nod, pretty much because as a rookie and in his second year he was a major contributor to the Houston Rockets ' back-to-back championship teams in 1994 and '95. He played only three seasons in Houston, but that's because the team traded him to Phoenix as a major component in the Charles Barkley deal before the 1996 season (he was also traded for Jason Kidd later that season). Cassell made one All-Star team and helped lead the resurgence of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers later in his career.

Runner-up: Robert Horry -- No. 11 in 1992

Indiana Pacers

Biggest steal: Reggie Miller -- No. 11 in 1987

Reggie Miller is basically Mr. Indiana Pacers . The team snagged Miller without knowing he would play 18 seasons, all with the Pacers. A five-time All-Star, Miller is second in the NBA in career 3-pointers and holds several Pacers career records, including points, 3-pointers and minutes played.

Runner-up: Paul George -- No. 10 in 2010

Los Angeles Clippers

Biggest steal: DeAndre Jordan -- No. 35 in 2008

A near 7-footer with freakish athleticism, Jordan was a second-round project after he played only 20 minutes per game in one season at Texas A&M. Getting a boost from the additions of Chris Paul and coach Doc Rivers, Jordan quickly developed into one of the league's best centers, earning All-NBA honors three times and twice being named first-team All-Defense.

Runner-up: Eric Bledsoe -- No. 18 in 2010

Los Angeles Lakers

Biggest steal: Kobe Bryant -- No. 13 in 1996

Kobe is arguably the greatest of all the Lakers' stars, so trading for him after the Charlotte Hornets took him at No. 13 is one of the best moves in NBA history. Coming into the league straight out of high school, few knew what to make of Bryant. Jerry West orchestrated the deal and Bryant led the Lakers to five titles in 20 seasons before retiring in 2016.

Runner-up: Nick Van Exel -- No. 37 in 1993

Memphis Grizzlies

Biggest steal: Marc Gasol -- No. 48 in 2007

Gasol was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies six months after he was drafted by the Lakers, but since he played his first game with the Grizzlies, we'll count it. Considered a throw-in in a trade for his brother, Pau, Marc Gasol has become one of the league's best centers during his nine seasons in Memphis Tigers . He has made three All-Star teams, two All-NBA teams and was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.

Runner-up: Kyle Lowry -- No. 24 in 2006

Miami Heat

Biggest steal: Mario Chalmers -- No. 34 in 2008

The Miami Heat don't have a lot of great late picks, so Chalmers gets the nod. He was the point guard on the LeBron James-led Heat teams that went to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships from 2011-14. Will he make the Hall of Fame? No. Will he be fondly remembered in Miami? Absolutely.

Runner-up: Caron Butler -- No. 10 in 2002

Milwaukee Bucks

Biggest steal: Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 15 in 2013

"The Greak Freak" is being tabbed as a potential future league MVP, so snagging him at No. 15 has changed the franchise. Antetokounmpo has shown exponential growth in his first four seasons, making his first All-Star Game and being named to the All-NBA second team in 2016-17.

Runner-up: Scott Skiles -- No. 22 in 1986

Minnesota Timberwolves

Biggest steal: Zach LaVine -- No. 13 in 2014

LaVine is still young and needs to prove himself but, given the lack of sleepers from this club, he's the pick. LaVine was a surprise early-entry candidate out of UCLA Bruins , and the Wolves gambled on his elite athleticism. So far, it has paid off; LaVine was averaging 18.9 points before a torn ACL prematurely ended his 2016-17 season.

Runner-up: Pooh Richardson -- No. 10 in 1989

New Orleans Pelicans

Biggest steal: David West -- No. 18 in 2003

An undersized power forward out of Xavier, West proved to be a cornerstone for the then-New Orleans Hornets. West was named to two All-Star teams in his eight seasons in New Orleans, and is the franchise leader in points and rebounds.

Runner-up: J.R. Smith -- No. 18 in 2004

New York Knicks

Biggest steal: Mark Jackson -- No. 18 in 1987

A point guard out of St. John's, he had an immediate impact, averaging a double-double (13.6 points, 10.6 assists) and earning Rookie of the Year honors. He would play five seasons with New York and make an All-Star team. He's fourth on the league's all-time assists list.

Runner-up: David Lee -- No. 30 in 2005

Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics

Biggest steal: Shawn Kemp -- No. 17 in 1989

"The Reign Man" joined Gary Payton to make the 1990s SuperSonics one of the most formidable teams in the NBA. Many teams might have passed on Kemp because he never played in college, but the Sonics had the foresight to make the crafty selection. Kemp made six All-Star teams and three All-NBA teams in eight seasons with Seattle.

Runner-up: Rashard Lewis -- No. 32 in 1998

Orlando Magic

Biggest steal: Nick Anderson -- No. 11 in 1989

The Orlando Magic took Anderson out of Illinois with the franchise's first-ever pick, and it paid off. Anderson proved he could score in the NBA right away, and became an essential part of the 1995 Finals team. Anderson played 10 seasons in Orlando, and is the Magic's all-time leader in games played, field goals and steals.

Runner-up: Jameer Nelson -- No. 20 in 2004

Philadelphia 76ers

Biggest steal: Andre Iguodala -- No. 9 in 2004

Iguodala was Philly's franchise player after Allen Iverson left, and was an even bigger steal when you consider Josh Childress and Rafael Araujo were drafted ahead of him. Iggy has made one All-Star team and was named to the All-Defensive team twice -- he has won two titles in the latter part of his career as a key reserve for the Warriors, and was the 2015 Finals MVP.

Runner-up: Jrue Holiday -- No. 17 in 2009

Phoenix Suns

Biggest steal: Steve Nash -- No. 15 in 1996

The Phoenix Suns got the biggest steal of the '96 draft, taking Nash after seeing names like Lorenzen Wright, Todd Fuller, Kerry Kittles and Samaki Walker fly off the board. Coming out of Santa Clara after his senior year, nobody knew Nash would become a two-time NBA MVP, seven-time All-NBA player, eight-time All-Star and lead the Suns to the cusp of the NBA Finals.

Runner-up: Amar'e Stoudemire -- No. 9 in 2002

Portland Trail Blazers

Biggest steal: Terry Porter -- No. 24 in 1985

There's a chance CJ McCollum could sneak in here one day, but he's not there yet. Out of little-known Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Porter became an impact player immediately. He was Clyde Drexler's back-court mate on the early '90s Blazers teams, making two All-Star teams and eventually becoming the franchise's all-time leader in assists after 10 seasons.

Runner-up: Cliff Robinson -- No. 26 in 1989

Sacramento Kings

Biggest steal: Isaiah Thomas -- No. 60 in 2011

Any time you can get an All-Star with the final pick, you got yourself a steal, my friends. Thomas played only three seasons in Sacramento, but he averaged 20.3 points in his final season before a brief stop in Phoenix. He was traded to Boston, where he has become one of the best scorers in the NBA, making two All-Star teams and being named to the All-NBA second team in 2017.

Runner-up: Peja Stojakovic -- No. 14 in 1996

San Antonio Spurs

Biggest steal: Kawhi Leonard -- No. 15 in 2011

The San Antonio Spurs have drafted so well there are almost too many to count -- with Tony Parker , Manu Ginobili and Leonard (acquired in a draft-night trade with the Pacers) leading the way -- but Leonard gets the edge for a couple of reasons. One, he is capable of being the best player on a championship team. As great as Parker and Ginobili were, they never could make that claim. Two, Leonard wasn't international. Other teams saw just as much of him at San Diego State as the Spurs did, and 14 teams decided to pass on him. Now he's a Finals MVP, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and has twice made the All-NBA first team.

Runners-up (can't separate these two): Manu Ginobili -- No. 57 in 1999; Tony Parker -- No. 28 in 2001

Toronto Raptors

Biggest steal: Tracy McGrady -- No. 9 in 1997

In 1997, most NBA teams still hadn't warmed up to the idea of taking high school players early in the draft, so the Toronto Raptors took full advantage by snagging McGrady at No. 9. Some of those taken before McGrady include Keith Van Horn, Antonio Daniels, Ron Mercer, Tim Thomas and Adonal Foyle. Though McGrady's prime was cut short by injuries, in his peak years he was among the league's best players. He made seven All-Star teams, was a seven-time All-NBA performer and twice led the league in scoring.

Runner-up: DeMar DeRozan -- No. 9 in 2009

Utah Jazz

Biggest steal: Karl Malone -- No. 13 in 1985

A no-doubter (John Stockton was selected in 1984 -- the year before the lottery started -- so he doesn't qualify), Malone averaged 25 points and 10.1 rebounds for his career, playing all but one of his 19 seasons with the Utah Jazz . Before they selected The Mailman, Utah watched players like Jon Koncak, Joe Kleine, Keith Lee and Kenny Green go off the board. Malone was a 14-time All-Star and a 14-time All-NBA player, and he ended his career as the second-leading scorer in league history.

Runner-up: Paul Millsap -- No. 47 in 2006

Washington Wizards/Bullets

Biggest steal: Gheorghe Muresan -- No. 30 in 1993

Before you laugh, look through the Wizards/Bullets history and try to find a better steal. Muggsy Bogues was a candidate, but he played only one season with Washington. Muresan had a short career, but his time in Washington was actually quite productive. He averaged 10.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in his four seasons with the Bullets. He was the NBA's Most Improved Player for the 1995-96 season, and he twice led the league in field goal percentage.

Runner-up: Muggsy Bogues - No. 12 in 1987