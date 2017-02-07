Everything to know about LeBron's epic shot and the unreal pass that set him up

LeBron James hit one of the best shots of the entire 2016-17 season on Monday night, with a catch, turn and launch fadeaway 3-pointer with time running down against the Wizards to force overtime. The Cavaliers would go on to win 140-135 in overtime, despite James fouling out.

It was just an awesome game all around, and the Wizards lost but left confident that they will give the Cavaliers all they can handle if they see them again in the postseason. But James' shot stole the show. In a game of spectacular plays, it rose above them all, as you would expect of the King's best play.

Here's a complete ranking of everything amazing about that play.

1. The Outlet Pass

That's right. Kevin Love's outlet pass is better than the actual shot. Do not @ me on Twitter. This is not debatable. Yes, the shot was awesome. But it never happens without Love's play here. Without a timeout Love has to:

Throw it 3/4 of the court off the inbound

Avoid the myriad defenders trying to intercept it

Hit James with enough time to get to the perimeter

Throw it fast enough to get there ahead of the defense

And he does all this in one motion. This is effectively a five-step drop for a quarterback. Watch how it's all one move from Love:

That's one move! Kevin Love is the best quarterback in Cleveland, though that's not saying much.

2. The Shot

OK, James doesn't call bank, that knocks off points, that's just standard. But consider the work that James does to get that shot. James basically drop dribbles it to get to the spot he needs to, makes sure he's beyond the arc, ducks to keep the ball away from a reach from the defender, and goes into his shot. It's a low percentage shot, but I mean, it's the one he had to take and it's the one you expect from the King.





3. The Celebration

Watch him in this clip. No pounding his head. No throwing up three fingers, no twirling before the ball goes in. He just runs down the floor to get back, then hugs his teammates going into the timeout. LeBron is also King of Acting Like You've Been There.

4. The Have-A-Seat assistant

One of Washington's coaches was so disheartened by the shot, he just sat down like a guy who gives up arguing why he should be able to skip the line at the DMV and instead just accepts his afternoon is gone.

That's what LeBron can do to a guy.

5. This guy

This man is all of us.