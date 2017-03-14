Ex-Blazers forward Cliff Robinson remains hospitalized after 'minor brain hemorrhage'

Robinson said in a statement that he's 'excited about trying to get past this speed bump'

Former Portland Trail Blazers forward Cliff Robinson has been hospitalized at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland. Robinson, 50, released a statement through the Blazers on Tuesday saying that he is being treated for a “minor brain hemorrhage” and is “improving every day.”

The full statement:

“I want Trail Blazers fans and friends to know I’m doing well and in the process of getting better.  My family and I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes for my recovery.  I had an unfortunate incident with a minor brain hemorrhage which means I’ll be in rehabilitation for a while.  But I’m excited about trying to get past this speed bump.  I’m improving every day.”

It is unclear when exactly the brain hemorrhage occurred. His hospitalization was reported last week.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Bracket Games