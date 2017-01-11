Ex-Sixers GM Sam Hinkie still trusts the process, casts All-Star vote for Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid's savvy personal campaign to make the All-Star game as a rookie is getting some serious traction on social media. And now the man who drafted him, former 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie, is joining in on the movement.

Openly pandering for votes, Emiid wondered if Hinikie, who was essentially fired last season, would vote for him:

I wonder who @samhinkie is gonna vote for All Star.. Gotta do it for the culture



Joel Embiid #NBAVote — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 10, 2017

Embiid got his answer a few hours later when Hinkie showed that he still trusts the process and believes that the Sixers rookie big man is an All-Star:

I got you

See you in NOLA



Joel Embiid #NBAVotehttps://t.co/grCPULyDcH — Sam Hinkie (@samhinkie) January 10, 2017

For those keeping score at home, that was 12th time Hinkie has ever tweeted, so for Embiid to get his former boss to pledge his support is quite the achievement. Of course, Embiid may be a long shot to start the All-Star Game because of the new voting format (fan votes only count for 50 percent) as he will still have to get votes from the media and other players. But even if Embiid isn't selected, getting the notoriously private Hinkie to participate in the voting process is an All-Star move in itself.