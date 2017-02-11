Ex-Thunder star Kevin Durant hired extra security for return trip to Oklahoma City

Kevin Durant has returned to Oklahoma City, and with this being his first time back as a Warrior, he's taking every precaution he can. ESPN reports that Durant has hired a private security detail for his brief, one-day visit to the city that he called home for almost a decade.

A heightened armed security team has been procured, tripling the normal amount of security personnel the Warriors typically travel with, league sources told ESPN. During what is expected to be an emotionally charged, contentious scene at Chesapeake Energy Arena, Kleiman -- who orchestrated Durant's free-agent meetings in the Hamptons in New York last offseason -- will sit next to Durant's mother, Wanda, sources said. A group of security officials will be strictly assigned to ensure they are supervised and protected throughout the game, sources said. "The Thunder are not providing additional security at the arena for Saturday night's game. A Thunder official told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that they are confident their normal security procedures will be adequate.

There's debate about whether Durant's return will be more or less ugly than LeBron James' first game in Cleveland in 2010 after leaving for the Heat. That was the first matchup between the two teams, while this is the third, though the first in OKC.

There will be ugliness, that's pretty typical for these situations. Hopefully there won't be violence or anything over the line. Oklahoma City fans have understandably taken Durant's departure personally, but in the end, this is just basketball. The Thunder still have a good team with Russell Westbrook, Durant's happier in OKC and everyone's lives move on. It's OK for Thunder fans to boo Durant, now and every time he returns, but perspective is important to keep things within boundaries.

Saturday is shaping up to be a very emotional night.