Extinguished Heat: Miami's Justise Winslow to have season-ending surgery

It hasn't been a kind start to 2017 for the Miami Heat, as the team announced Wednesday that Justise Winslow will likely miss the rest of season. The second-year forward will have surgery on his right shoulder to repair a torn labrum.

Winslow missed Miami's last two games after injuring the shoulder in a 117-114 loss to the Celtics on Dec. 30. He downplayed the injury three days later, telling reporters that it wasn't that big of a deal.

"I'm not too worried about it," Winslow said via the Miami Herald's Manny Navarro. "I should be fine."

Clearly, Winslow wasn't fine, and now he will probably miss the rest of the season.

"I really feel for him because I know how much time he put in this summer." Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's put in as much time as anybody. I know how much it means for him to be here [with his team] and be able to make an impact."

Winslow was expected to grow from his stellar rookie campaign and assume a much larger role with Dwyane Wade signing with the Bulls. Yet while that has happened at times, Winslow has been injured for a majority of the season, missing 16 games with a sore left wrist.

An excellent perimeter defender, Winslow has increased his scoring average to 10.9 points per game to go along with 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals. His shooting, which was a problem in his rookie year, remains poor as he was shooting 35.4 percent and 20 percent from deep this season.

Miami will likely give a larger role to James Johnson and Derrick Williams with Winslow out. It's not ideal but the Heat were already in a rebuild mode, and Winslow's injury could prompt Miami to shake things up by trading Goran Dragic among other roster moves.