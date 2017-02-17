Fat Joe on Knicks' treatment of Charles Oakley: 'I wanted to die'

Fat Joe might not be associated with the New York Knicks like Spike Lee is, but the rapper is a superfan in his own right. In an interview with USA Today’s Adi Joseph, he held nothing back in describing his reaction to Charles Oakley being kicked out of Madison Square Garden, arrested and banned from the arena:

“Broke my heart. Broke my heart,” the Bronx rap legend told For The Win this week. “First thing I turned on the TV and seen that, I wanted to die.” … “To see a monument, a living statue get thrown out like that was one of the most disgusting things I have ever seen in my life,” he said. “And it hurt me so bad as a Knick fan. I’m not saying we’re not going to be Knick fans no more, but there had to be a way to de-escalate that and get that over with the right way.” … “The only reason we like the Knicks in 2017 is because of Charles Oakley,” he said, “and Patrick Ewing and, we’ll even say Sprewell, we’ll say Starks, we’ll say Mark Jackson. That team. That’s the only reason we still go every day to the Garden and put on the TV. “That was our golden era.”

This might sound a little extreme, but there certainly are New York fans who share this sentiment. To call Oakley a “living statue” is accurate -- he may not be a Hall of Famer or have his jersey retired, but to Knicks fans he is a legend just like Patrick Ewing and a link to a time where the franchise was not the butt of jokes.

At this point, it’s beyond obvious to call the Oakley incident embarrassing for the organization. It would have been embarrassing, however, if James Dolan had been in a feud with, say, Al Harrington. To have all this happen to Oakley, who is beloved to the point of being just about unassailable in the eyes of Knicks fans, was worse than embarrassing. It was a travesty.