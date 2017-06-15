Finding a team that can beat the Warriors is like searching for extraterrestrial life

This is about the Golden State Warriors, and what looks to be a forecast of unprecedented and unstoppable domination over the next 3-5 years in the NBA.

And to talk about it, let's start with aliens.

This Italian physicist in the 1950's came up with a fairly simple question with a complicated background. Fermi's paradox deals with the fact that there is a gluttony of theory on probability that suggests that there is intelligent life in the universe beyond Earth, and yet, you know ... there is no evidence that intelligent life exists beyond planet Earth. Or any life. We've got nothing.

The sheer size of the universe suggests that somewhere, there has to be life beyond Earth. And yet, there is no evidence of that beyond traces of water on Mars.

This conundrum actually winds up leading to depression in some people. The feeling that there's nothing else beyond Earth actually causes some to feel what's basically a galactic loneliness.

Welcome to life with the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors secured their second championship in three years with their five-game NBA Finals victory over the Cavaliers on Monday. It was a coronation wrapped in an expected outcome. By now, you need no education on what makes the Warriors great. The easiest answer is "they have Kevin Durant and Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green." That's not wrong and most people with the Warriors would say that exact thing. You can also look to how they play together, with ball movement, dedication on defense, attention to detail, and both sacrifice and joy. That's part of the formula, too. They have great players, great coaches, a great organization, you don't need me to beat this to death for you. You get it. They're great, historically so.

No, the more interesting question is this: Who's going to beat them?

Is there a team out there that can dethrone the Warriors? USATSI

Already the internet has adopted the question and taken it to its logical extreme. "What would it take to beat the Warriors?" There are tweets, memes and blogs about building all-time teams that could, or could not, take down the Warriors. Those more grounded in reality turn to "Who could the Cavaliers/Spurs/Celtics add to get them past Golden State?

On the other side, we find those cynics who believe there is a slow decay in all of nature (which is scientifically accurate) that will eventually, or maybe sooner rather than later, do the job of pulling the Warriors back into the NBA muck all on its own. Greed, ego, injuries, roster attrition as the cap adjusts itself. All of these are pointed to as reasons to think Golden State won't rattle off another 3-5 titles in a row.

So now we're trapped in a bizarre land of extremes. It's "surely there is a superstar combination that could topple Golden State" or "something will beat Golden State on its own."

Either way, many people are banking on the notion that, given how big the range of possibilities are in terms of roster movement and human interpersonal dynamics, combined with the inherent randomness of sport, surely the Warriors will be interrupted at some point. After all, the Celtics and Lakers only faced one another three times in the '80s, a decade defined by their combined dominance.

Here's the problem. Even assuming that vast range of possibilities that could interrupt Golden State and the unknowable nature of the future, it does not change our present situation. Because at this point in time, there is as much evidence for a Warriors implosion in the next four years as there is for the existence of extraterrestrial life. That is to say, none.

What about injuries? Kevin Durant had a major foot injury two years ago that he not only recovered from, but has yet to have any recurrence of since getting back on the floor to start the 2015-16 season.

What about Curry's ankles? Curry tweaked it to start the 2015-16 playoffs, but was able to get back before his freak knee sprain occurred thanks to the back sweat of Donatas Motiejunas in the first round. And you would need season-ending injuries to both of those players, God forbid, for the Warriors to be in any serious trouble. Not only are they overloaded, but they're also able to effectively rest any player in need of it for injury or endurance concerns because of that superstar depth.

What about the egos? The Warriors have prideful guys, but just this week, Klay Thompson said he'd rather be a part of a legacy than "the man." Draymond Green is a braggart who knows his role. The Warriors are defined by their collective sense of sacrifice just as much as their collective swagger.

And the thought exercise about creating a roster to counter them is just as absurd. Consider that any such combination that is suggested usually starts with Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James, two players making nearly half the cap together next season. Throw in Chris Paul, and you're talking 80 percent of the salary cap. The salary cap is a problem for 29 teams in the NBA. The Warriors managed to secure their role-player-stars (Thompson and Green) while Curry was on a discount extension, then use the cap spike to add Durant.

No one else is in that position, because that cap spike will never happen again. Even if you find a diamond in the rough on a discount extension like Curry, you're not going to be able to add a top five player.

And even if you do, you're not going to get them to fit the way the Warriors got all of their pieces to fit. Andre Iguodala remarked at the Finals that not only personalities, but the mesh of basketball roles create a seamless mesh without "clashing" that you're not going to find elsewhere. You need four superstars, all of whom fit together, and you need them to then play with joy and selflessness.

Good luck.

There is an assumption that at some point, the rest of the league will fight back. Discounts will be taken. Trade demands will be issued. But you also have to remember that just as the Warriors pulled off this move to take a 73-win team and add Durant, the league ratified a new CBA with the union that makes it harder than ever for players to leave their hometown teams. In some cases, you're talking differences north of $70 million for players to go elsewhere. No matter how big a competitor you are or how much you want to topple Golden State's dominance, that kind of cash differential is going to give you pause.

Everything is set up not only for the Warriors to dominate the NBA over the next five years, but the conditions are also set to make it nearly impossible for any team to challenge them, let alone topple them. Just look at their 15-1 record in the playoffs as evidence.

"But," you cry, "someone will figure it out. Something will happen. Some team will beat them."

Sure.

And there's life out there in the universe, somewhere. You can believe something is probably true while also acknowledging the absence of evidence to support that claim from where we stand now.

The unforeseen will have to happen for anything to stop Golden State, which only adds to the stress of this situation for those that want to see a truly competitive NBA. The league has always been dominated by a handful of teams; it's the only sport where you can only realistically say a max of five teams in any given year can win win a title. But that number seems dramatically lower. Recency bias in the aftermath of their title? Sure. But also a simple evaluation of the evidence at hand.

So instead of asking what superteam is going to topple them, or what internal force of disruption will break them up, it might be better to start asking another fantastical question.

What happens first, scientists finding evidence of life beyond Earth, or the Warriors not wining the NBA title?