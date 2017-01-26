Five games, five plays: A wild NBA Wednesday decided by key plays from Steph Curry and more

Sometimes it's one play that decides a game. On Wednesday night, several games wound up turning on key moments. Here's merely five of the key ones that came on a wild night.

Sacramento Kings 116 Cleveland Cavaliers 112

Well, that's not going to make things a whole lot better for the Cavs' dysfunctional atmosphere. With 15 seconds to go and a one-point lead in regulation, Kevin Love grabbed a huge offensive rebound. He kicked it out and the Kings were forced to foul. But Kyrie Irving missed the second free throw, which gave the Kings the opportunity to do this:

Now, notice that the Kings run a spread pick and roll here, but their only concern is the primary action. Their two weakside shooters are bunched in the corner together. For some reason, the Cavaliers blitz the ball handler, Darren Collison , completely releasing NBA All-Star, best-big-man-in-the-NBA DeMarcus Cousins . Thompson then has to make that rotation all the way back, no one tags him from the weakside, and LeBron James doesn't slide over to contest. James eventually kind of half-goes for the block from behind, but with Cousins' size, he's not getting that.

That play has nothing to do with a backup point guard or another playmaker, or anything James has said they needed. It's just a defensive lapse at the wrong time, which the Cavs have had problems with. Cousins would steal the ball on the Cavs' inbound, and in overtime, the Cavs would blow a five-point lead, eventually falling on this sequence where Kyle Korver for some reason goes to help and then has to chase all the way back.

The Cavaliers have no one to blame for this one but themselves, and it is a huge win for the Kings who stay 1.5 games back of the 8th seed in the West.

Boston Celtics 120 Houston Rockets 109

Boston finally got a big victory against a top-four team on Wednesday, their first of the season. The Rockets were pretty awful. A long and rough travel schedule in January has worn the out and James Harden shot 6 for 18 with seven turnovers. But even then, the Rockets were hanging with a chance to steal this one. Then this happened:

That set a fire under the Celtics. Their defense has been vulnerable all season, and in this one, they were still getting bodied. But after Patrick Beverley essentially tossed Isaiah Thomas to the ground, Thomas went on to score 15 points, 13 in the fourth, and many of them tough buckets in the paint against bigger defenders. The Celtics would body the Rockets, finally get some stops, and go on to win. A Harden flagrant foul on Jonas Jerebko was seen as the one that sparked the Celtics, but they were fired up before then. That play lit a fire under Thomas, who in turn sparked the Celtics. They need more of that going forward.

Miami Heat 109 Brooklyn Nets 106

Dion Waiters is having himself a week. After knocking off the Golden State Warriors with his clutch winner, he turned around and did it again, this time to the Nets. Maybe Miami really is his city.

The Heat have won five in a row, believe it or not. Waiters Island is risen.

WARRIORS 113 Charlotte Hornets 103

The Hornets led for a big chunk of this game, but the Warriors did what they do, turning on the afterburners late to cruise past. The Hornets had played great defense against the Warriors and competed, but late in the game, after getting it down to a 3-point lead, they, for some reason known only to them and the gods, put Marco Belinelli on Stephen Curry .

That's a jab step shoulder clear from Steph Curry. That should not brush off an NBA player, but Belinelli gets knocked a full two steps back. This is the cost of investing in Belinelli, which cost the Hornets a pick, and that pretty much sealed the game. Curry had 28 back in his hometown as the Warriors go to 39-7. Their magic number for a playoff spot, here on Jan. 25, is only 16.

Memphis Grizzlies 101 Toronto Raptors 99

Officiating big men is hard. Officiating big men on final possessions in a quick situation is even harder. After Kyle Lowry went off and brought the Raptors back from down six with under four minutes to go, Memphis went to its big man having a career night. Marc Gasol finished with 42 points, a career-high, topped by free throws off this, the winning possession.

That's a rough call. First off, it certainly appears that Gasol traveled on the play, picking up his pivot foot. Second, Valanciunas stays with his hands straight up the entire time. Gasol appears to move into him, not the other way around, and while Valanciunas is in the restricted area, verticality doesn't apply there. That's a tough break for Toronto, which has lost four in a row and finds itself tied in the loss column with Boston. For Memphis, the Grizzlies continue to find a way to win games inside five points in the final five minutes and keep putting distance between themselves and the 8 seed.