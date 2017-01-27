Following Rajon Rondo's 'my vets' post, Dwyane Wade says, 'no hard feelings'

The Bulls seem to be in disarray, though seem hopeful a team meeting smoothed things over

As it turns out, having "three alphas" on your team may not work. Addressing a a pointed Instragram post from Bulls guard Rajon Rondo which called out Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, Wade responded on Friday.

The whole thing started when Wade and Butler blasted the Bulls after a 119-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. It all led a Bulls team meeting Friday, where the trio apparently hashed things out, which they then spelled out to reporters.

The Bulls fined all three, and GM Gar Forman and coach Fred Hoiberg expressed disappointment with Wade, Butler and Rondo for making the internal strife among the Bulls so public:

While it is good to see Wade, Butler and Rondo now have an united front, the public airing of grievances helps no one, and doesn't address flaws in the roster, which many have pointed to since Day One.

Wade still has his moments but is on the tail end of his career. Rondo is a subpar defender and shooter, who seems mostly motivated to make flashy plays. And while Jimmy Butler is the star, he can't do it all by himself. There also the issue with Hoiberg, who doesn't seem to be able to control his team or even have a strong enough voice that demands respect:

The Bulls (23-24) are currently eighth in the East, and in danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories