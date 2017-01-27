Following Rajon Rondo's 'my vets' post, Dwyane Wade says, 'no hard feelings'

As it turns out, having "three alphas" on your team may not work. Addressing a a pointed Instragram post from Bulls guard Rajon Rondo which called out Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler, Wade responded on Friday.

Jimmy: "I don't have any problem with Rajon, He spoke his mind. I spoke my mind. Move on." — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 27, 2017 Wade: "Everyone gets opportunities to express themselves. That's how (Rondo) chose to express himself...I have no hard feelings." — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 27, 2017 Rondo: "I said what I said...We had a productive meeting this morning and talked about it." — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 27, 2017 Rondo: "When you express yourself and get everything out, it makes relationships better. When you communicate, you understand each other." — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 27, 2017

The whole thing started when Wade and Butler blasted the Bulls after a 119-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. It all led a Bulls team meeting Friday, where the trio apparently hashed things out, which they then spelled out to reporters.

The Bulls fined all three, and GM Gar Forman and coach Fred Hoiberg expressed disappointment with Wade, Butler and Rondo for making the internal strife among the Bulls so public:

Said he's "extremely disappointed" in players who spoke out and they've been told that. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2017 Hoiberg: "It's unacceptable to air your grievances through the media." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2017

While it is good to see Wade, Butler and Rondo now have an united front, the public airing of grievances helps no one, and doesn't address flaws in the roster, which many have pointed to since Day One.

Wade still has his moments but is on the tail end of his career. Rondo is a subpar defender and shooter, who seems mostly motivated to make flashy plays. And while Jimmy Butler is the star, he can't do it all by himself. There also the issue with Hoiberg, who doesn't seem to be able to control his team or even have a strong enough voice that demands respect:

Wade on whether Hoiberg has control of the locker room: "You'll have to ask Fred that." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2017

The Bulls (23-24) are currently eighth in the East, and in danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight season.