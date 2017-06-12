For first time ever, Vegas will offer prop bets for the NBA Draft

Las Vegas' success in offering prop bets for the NFL Draft earlier this spring has been noted, and sportsbooks are now preparing to do the same for the upcoming NBA Draft.

According to a report from ESPN, offering prop bets for the NFL Draft exceeded expectations with some taking in as much as $60,000 in handle. Now, despite an expectation for that interest won't be as great on the whole, sportsbooks are already offering prop bets centered around schools as the June 22 NBA Draft approaches.

"This is our first go at the NBA draft and it was a bit more challenging than the NFL, as position props aren't available for the NBA," Westgate manager Jeff Sherman told ESPN. "We used props involving schools, so we're expecting the handle to be less than what we did on the NFL draft props."

At Westgate, for example, you can bet the over/under on each of the following scenarios if you choose:

Prop bet: Kansas players drafted overall (Josh Jackson, Frank Mason III, Landen Lucas)

Over 1.5 (-240)

Under 1.5 (+200)

Prop bet: Duke players drafted in the 1st round (Jayson Tatum, Luke Kennard, Harry Giles, Frank Jackson)

Over 3.5 (+145)

Under 3.5 (-165)

Prop bet: Kentucky players drafted in the 1st round (De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Edrice "Bam" Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, Isaac Humphries)

Over 2.5 (-300)

Under 2.5 (+250)

If you're going to get your bet in on one, you have less than 10 days to get it done. Wagering will close at the end of the business day on June 21.