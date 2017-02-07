Former Heat star Dwyane Wade pays respect to Miami's 11-game win streak

Winning their last 11 games, the Miami Heat are the hottest team in the NBA. Perhaps unsurprisingly, former Heat star Dwyane Wade is paying attention.

Speaking to reporters after the Bulls defeated the Kings 112-107 on Monday, Wade, unprompted, gave a little nod of respect to his former team's winning streak.

Wade: "We've been playing good basketball; not playing Miami basketball; they've won 11 straight, but we're been playing good basketball." — Sam Smith (@SamSmithHoops) February 7, 2017

Wade has remained good friends with several of his former teammates on the Heat and is clearly keeping tabs on how Miami is faring this season. The Heat are playing in stark contrast of Wade's current team, the Chicago Bulls, who are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have been filled with internal turmoil and discord.

The Bulls, however, are seventh in the East while the Heat remain outside of a possible postseason spot. But that could all change, especially if the Heat keep playing "Miami basketball" like Wade says.