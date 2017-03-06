Free agent Jared Sullinger meets with Heat, Celtics reportedly haven't ruled out reunion

Jared Sullinger wanted to get a big, long-term payday last offseason. Instead, the big man signed a one-year, $5.6 million deal with the Toronto Raptors. There was no better opportunity for him -- in Toronto, he could start at power forward and play backup center on a playoff team -- but it could hardly have worked out worse. He broke his left foot in his first preseason game, and when he returned from the injury overweight, he couldn’t earn a spot in the Raptors’ rotation. They sent him to the Phoenix Suns moments before the trade deadline, and the Suns summarily released him.

Now a free agent, Sullinger’s recurring battles with weight are no secret. Last summer , John Lucas, who put him through grueling workout sessions in the 2015 offseason, said that Sullinger “still hasn’t figured out who he wants to be,” adding that “he’s still fighting anybody and everybody about who knows best.” In an interview with the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy last week, Sullinger’s father, Satch, echoed those thoughts:

Satch Sullinger was asked last week what his son Jared is doing, right now, and his voice curled into a shrug. “I have no idea, man,” he said. “He’s working out in Toronto. That’s all I know.” … Told that the Celtics haven’t ruled his son out, Satch Sullinger said, “Not sure that would change anything for him. He has to make up his mind about what’s important But if you’re going to stand in the way of progress, then get out of the way. . . . All I know for sure is that the signs aren’t good. Even if Phoenix kept him, that wouldn’t have made it any better for him. He still has to face himself. “As a dad, man, it hurts. But water seeks its own level. It’s up to him.” … “People are looking for players with his ability who can help,” Satch Sullinger said. “But you have to make a commitment to yourself before you can help someone else. You’re under pressure — under the gun. “He’s a Sullinger — he can handle being under the gun. Most people who get cut and can’t get back in the league don’t have the talent, but that’s not Jared. He’s got the talent. Last year when he was at 300 pounds, he still managed to get 25 double-doubles.”

It’s true: Sullinger moves extremely well for a guy his size, has good hands and can help teams that need rebounding. That’s why Toronto took a chance on him, and it’s why the Boston Celtics are still reportedly interested in him after having him around for the first four years of his career. Sullinger also met with Miami Heat president Pat Riley recently, his agent David Falk told the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Sullinger just turned 25 on Saturday. He could still have a long career. There are legitimate concerns about his ability to stay in NBA shape, though, and he clearly has a lot to prove.

