George Karl: Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard care too much about their brands

George Karl is badmouthing people again. In an interview with New York magazine's David Marchese, Karl elaborated on what he didn't like about Carmelo Anthony when they were with the Denver Nuggets, throwing in a shot at Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard for good measure.

I'm sure you saw how people already picked up on your calling Carmelo Anthony a "user." What's an example of Carmelo's being a "user"?

I think what I have to say about that is in the book. But here's what I'll say now: Melo is a hell of a player, the best offensive player I've ever coached. I owe him as much as anyone for my having a great record. But there's a new generation of players interested in personal branding and gaining money and power off the court, and that's all new to me. There were too many times with Melo when what was going on off the court was more important than what was happening on the court. It bothered me then and it bothers me now. That kind of thing bothered me just the other night.

What happened?

I was watching the Portland Trailblazers play, and I was trying to figure out, What the hell is wrong with this team? My conclusion is that Damian Lillard is getting too much attention.

What makes you think that?

Who controls the team? The coach and the point guard. And that team is not working. I think their coach, Terry Stotts, is a great coach. So I'm going to say the problem is Lillard. They were a together, connected, committed team last year. This year they're not. What changed?