Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeAndre Jordan trade big blocks during Bucks vs. Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeAndre Jordan are two of the most impressive athletes in the league, as well as two of the most fearsome shot blockers. On Thursday night, the duo met as the Bucks traveled to Staples Center to take on the Clippers, and they showed off their skills, each submitting an impressive rejection.

First up, was Giannis. Early in the second quarter, Wesley Johnson fooled Giannis, darting to the rim instead of setting a screen, which caught the young Buck off-guard. Unfortunately for Johnson, Giannis is able to recover better than about anyone in the league, and quickly made his way back to swipe Johnson’s shot attempt into the crowd. As that one commercial used to say, “you’ve gotta be quicker than that.”

Giannis with the rejection! 🖐 pic.twitter.com/rLU85VfAyv — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 16, 2017

In the third quarter, it was DeAndre Jordan’s turn. As Malcolm Brogdon went up for a layup following in inbound play, Jordan went up to send the shot away. And that he did, swatting it emphatically off the glass.

After these two plays, both Giannis and DAJ should be making yet another appearance on the end-of-the-night highlight reel.