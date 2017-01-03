Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't always aware of Jason Kidd's great playing career
The Bucks' franchise player found out about his coach by looking up his statistics in anger after being benched
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo might have the perfect coach. Antetokounmpo, a do-it-all, 6-foot-11 wunderkind, became the Bucks' full-time point guard last season at the age of 21. As he learns how to run the team and carry the burden of being a franchise player, who better to learn from than Jason Kidd?
Antetokounmpo, however, didn't fully appreciate what Kidd had accomplished as a player until getting benched in April 2015. Upset with the decision, Antetokounmpo looked up Kidd's stats on his phone and then decided that perhaps his coach did know best, via Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins:
The first time Kidd benched him, Antetokounmpo was irate. "I was like, 'Let's see what this guy did in his career, anyway,' " Antetokounmpo recounts, and called up Kidd's bio on his phone. "I saw Rookie of the Year, NBA championship, USA Olympic gold medal, second in assists, fifth in made threes, blah, blah, blah. I was like, 'Jesus freaking Christ, how can I compete with that? I better zip it.' "
You might read that and yell at whatever device you're using right now. How could anyone not know about Jason Kidd? This is one of the best point guards ever! He'll be in the Hall of Fame soon! Fair points, but Antetokounmpo is just a few years removed from selling purses, watches, sunglasses and toys on the streets of Athens, about as far away from the NBA as possible. Here's another quote from Jenkins' SI profile:
"A lot of players will tell you, 'When I was a kid, I watched Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron, Magic, and I wanted to be just like them,' " Antetokounmpo says. "For me it wasn't like that at all."
Antetokounmpo has now had a pep talk from Bryant and been compared to the rest of the guys he mentioned, so it doesn't really matter that he didn't grow up modeling his game after the greats. Same goes for this Kidd thing -- maybe he was shocked to find out just how good his coach was, but the two of them can laugh about it as the Bucks keep getting better and Antetokounmpo continues to earn accolades of his own.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Thomas dominates, this time with passing
The Celtics star seemed like he had a point to prove on Tuesday
-
Sixers' Covington beats Wolves at buzzer
Robert Covington plays hero in this one
-
Jokic used to be addicted to Coca-Cola
That's one kind of Coke addiction
-
Hawks almost traded Millsap twice
The three-time All-Star could be on the move
-
Warriors to break ground on SF arena
Kevin Durant will be at the ceremony on Jan. 17
-
Millsap says his heart is in Atlanta
Millsap wants to stay but the decision could be taken out of his hands
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre