Giannis on Marcus Smart: 'He's a smart player; that's why his name is Smart'

The Bucks forward praises the Celtics guard's embellishment skills

In the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, there was an odd incident involving Marcus Smart and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Controlling the ball along the baseline, Smart was bumped by Giannis, and fell to the ground theatrically in an attempt to call a foul.

As Giannis attempted to step over him, Smart reached his arm up and caught Giannis’ foot, slightly tripping him. Even though there wasn’t much contact, Smart was assessed a flagrant foul.

After the game, Giannis spoke about the incident, and offered an extremely Giannis-like quote, as he retained his title as the most innocent and kind player in the league. Not only was he not upset about an opponent tripping him, but he even praised Smart for his flopping skills, saying “He can oversell that. He sold it real well. But he’s gotta keep doing what he’s doing, because it’s working. People are not seeing it.”

But the peak Giannis moment of the interview came when he cracked a corny dad joke, saying of Smart, “He’s a smart player, that’s why his name is Smart.”

God bless Giannis, he is just the best. 

Hopefully more people chuckled than the last time he tried to deliver a joke. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

