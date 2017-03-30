Giannis on Marcus Smart: 'He's a smart player; that's why his name is Smart'
The Bucks forward praises the Celtics guard's embellishment skills
In the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, there was an odd incident involving Marcus Smart and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Controlling the ball along the baseline, Smart was bumped by Giannis, and fell to the ground theatrically in an attempt to call a foul.
As Giannis attempted to step over him, Smart reached his arm up and caught Giannis’ foot, slightly tripping him. Even though there wasn’t much contact, Smart was assessed a flagrant foul.
After the game, Giannis spoke about the incident, and offered an extremely Giannis-like quote, as he retained his title as the most innocent and kind player in the league. Not only was he not upset about an opponent tripping him, but he even praised Smart for his flopping skills, saying “He can oversell that. He sold it real well. But he’s gotta keep doing what he’s doing, because it’s working. People are not seeing it.”
But the peak Giannis moment of the interview came when he cracked a corny dad joke, saying of Smart, “He’s a smart player, that’s why his name is Smart.”
God bless Giannis, he is just the best.
Hopefully more people chuckled than the last time he tried to deliver a joke.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Warriors make statement in beating Spurs
The Warriors make a statement with their impressive comeback victory in San Antonio
-
Westbrook makes triple-double history
Westbrook notches the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history, and rescues OKC in Orl...
-
Master P wants to coach in New Orleans
The rapper and businessman had contracts with the Hornets and Raptors in the late 1990s
-
Irving takes responsibility in Cleveland
Cleveland's point guard is looking in the mirror
-
On this day: Olajuwon's quadruple-double
In 1990, the Rockets' Hall of Famer achieved the feat with points, rebounds, assists, and...
-
NBA Playoff Threat Rankings
Also, the Spurs are still deadly, and the Cavs have some flaws to overcome
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre