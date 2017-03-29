Warriors to give official update on Kevin Durant's knee on Wednesday
We'll soon know the latest on the superstar's status
Kevin Durant hasn’t played since Feb. 28, but on Wednesday we could know the timeframe for his return. After the injury, the team announced they would provide an update after four weeks. That four weeks is up, and Tuesday, we learned that Durant is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Wednesday. The team will provide an update on his situation after that occurs. Via the San Jose Mercury News (emphasis mine):
There’s been some confusion about when exactly Kevin Durant is getting his official left knee re-evaluation.
Durant injured the knee on Feb. 28. The next morning, the team delivered a four-week timetable. Those four weeks are up on Wednesday. But during the past week, the team said Durant would likely wait until the team returned to the Bay Area from Texas on Thursday for an official re-evaluation.
Complicating things more, Steve Kerr has been mixing up his timeline of late, saying as early as Tuesday morning that Durant’s re-evaluation was still 10 days away. It’s not.
Durant’s re-evaluation is now expected to take place on the road in San Antonio on Wednesday, according to the team, with an update coming later in the day.
We’ve seen numerous videos of Durant warming up before games, so it’s clear he’s progressing but it’s not clear exactly how much. Last week, the Warriors said they were optimistic K.D. could be back before the end of the regular season. We should learn Wednesday if that optimism was well placed.
