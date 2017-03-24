Goran Dragic beats halftime buzzer vs. Raptors thanks to a super travel

Whoops! Looks like the refs missed this one

The Miami Heat went into the halftime break against the Raptors on Wednesday night up 47-45, thanks to a buzzer-beating layup by Goran Dragic. Also responsible for the lead-changing bucket was a super travel that went uncalled. 

As Dragic took the outlet pass and began his race to the rim, he put down one dribble a few feet outside the 3-point line. And then, he just never dribbled again. The Slovenian point guard simply ran the remaining 25 feet or so before dropping in a little finger roll over the front of the rim. 

Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.

I am not a basketball referee, but that certainly looks like four steps to me. And I’m pretty sure you’re not allowed to take four steps. This certainly isn’t the most egregious missed travel we’ve ever seen, but it’s still pretty funny. 

