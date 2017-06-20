Grade the Trade: Lakers, Nets score big with reported Russell-Lopez blockbuster deal

It appears we have our first trade of the offseason.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have come to terms on a trade. The deal will reportedly send D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to Brooklyn in exchange for Brook Lopez and the No. 27 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

So how did each team fare in this move?

GRADE THE TRADE

Los Angeles Lakers

LAKERS GET: Brook Lopez, No. 27 pick in 2017 draft

The Lakers had to give up Russell, a talented player with incredible upside, the former No. 2 pick in the draft, and got a veteran on an expiring contract along with a late-first-round pick. That's bad value, in a vacuum.

However, you have to look at this deal within context. First, this means it's almost certain that they take Lonzo Ball, and there were real questions about whether Russell and Ball could operate together. Russell came with lingering and significant maturity issues, and this settles all that nicely.

Second, Lopez is valuable, a great center who can play at an All-Star level. He's got great touch and a variety of post moves, he's a willing and gifted passer, and he's improved as a defender and rebounder over the years. He comes with injury concerns, but if he fits, he could really help the Lakers out immediately, and down the line.

But the big deal here? Honestly? Is actually the Mozgov part of the trade. The Lakers are set to have a reported $30 million in cap space next summer, and if they make a few more moves, they will have room for two -- TWO -- max contracts.

If LAL can find a home for Clarkson, not bring back Randle and stretch Deng, cap space in 18-19 would be $64m. Good enough for 2 max. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 20, 2017

Paul George is the obvious name here, as he's been cited as having interest in coming to the Lakers and L.A. is already reportedly in trade conversations to acquire him immediately. From there, the menu is incredible. What if they add Russell Westbrook, who has an early termination option for next season? What if the reports of LeBron James wanting to go to L.A. are legit, and he's headed there? What if the Lakers find a way to make room for three stars?

If they deal those remaining pieces in a combination package for George, they'll still have room for two stars... and George.

This opens up options for Magic Johnson, and while that also sets up the risk of massive disappointment and it cost them a talented player in Russell, the Lakers have the assets to make Russell expendable and a future that could return them to the spotlight they so desperately crave.

Grade: A-

Brooklyn Nets

NETS GET: D'Angelo Russell, Timofey Mozgov

Brooklyn needed to trade Brook Lopez for seven years.

Seriously, seven years.

That's nothing to do with how good Lopez is. He's great. He'll be excellent for the Lakers, if healthy. But they've needed a new direction, and this clears him off before his contract expires and they lose him for nothing. They take on Mozgov's contract, which, is an albatross, but the Nets have almost infinite cap space and no free agent prospects. They can absorb Mozgov and still have $30 million remaining in space.

Essentially, the Nets get Russell for Lopez and the 27th pick. That's incredible value. Russell is still a supremely talented guard. His maturity issues are real, and go beyond the disaster with Nick Young and Snapchat. When he clashed with Byron Scott it was seen as a problem with an old-school coach. But Luke Walton also had issues with him.

In Brooklyn, he's the star, the top of the pecking order. He'll learn next to Jeremy Lin, and be made the face of the franchise. He's worth the gamble for the Nets, because if he outgrows those problems, he's going to be a game-changing perimeter weapon, able to make plays and a player who has shooting ability off the dribble which is vital in today's NBA.

The Nets traded their last remaining old star for a new one, didn't hurt their future cap sheet (and Mozgov expires in three years when they'll be ready to make moves anyway) and only had to give up a low-value pick. GM Sean Marks continues to make great moves and Kenny Atkinson gets a great young guard to mold into Brooklyn's first real star of their rebuild.

Grade: A