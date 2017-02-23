Grade the Trade: Sixers send Nerlens Noel to Mavericks for Bogut, 1st-rounder

Multiple outlets (Yahoo, ESPN) report that the Philadelphia 76ers have traded center Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut and a conditional (top-18 protected) first-round pick. Noel has had injury issues and league executives were concerned with his maturity. But he’s a defensive stalwart with great athleticism and this benefits the Mavericks considerably.

Let’s grade the trade:

DALLAS MAVERICKS

RECEIVES: Nerlens Noel

SURRENDERS: Justin Anderson, top-18 protected first-round pick, Andew Bogut

GRADE: A

Great value pick-up for the Mavericks here. They get a 6-foot-11 22-year-old shot blocker and rebounder, which they badly need next to Dirk Nowitzki, and get a young centerpiece to put next to Harrison Barnes. Anderson regressed this season, the pick is unlikely to convey (more on this in a second) and Bogut doesn’t fit their future plans.

The pick is important here. Getting it top-18 protected for this season is a great deal, as the Mavericks are unlikely to make the playoffs, and even if they do, they have cushion. The question is what happens to the pick if it doesn’t convey this season. If it becomes two 2nds, or another 1st, then it gets a little more curious, but remains a good deal for Dallas.

Noel’s shot-blocking and athleticism are sorely missing on an aging roster. Dallas needed a player like this and it got one without having to surrender an unprotected pick. There are real concerns about Noel’s maturity among league executives; this was one of the worst-kept secrets in the league. Maybe those are wrong, and Noel deserves the benefit of the doubt, but those are the concerns. At 22, even if those concerns are real, he could outgrow those the second he gets to Dallas or any time afterward. Dallas invested in a compromised asset and got great return for the limited assets they had available.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

RECEIVES: Justin Anderson, top-18 protected first-round pick, Andew Bogut

SURRENDERS: Nerlens Noel

GRADE: C

The Sixers are going to get crushed for this deal. Noel’s advanced analytics are great, he’s young and athletic. There’s a perception that the Sixers should have gotten top value for him. But that was never going to happen. The Sixers had little leverage. They were trying to deal an injury-prone big man with immaturity concerns headed into a contract season in a swollen market when they already have a franchise center.

They were not getting a top-five pick for Noel. They were not getting a top-10 pick for Noel. They were not getting a lottery pick for Noel. If the pick turns into two second-rounders, it’s fine. If the pick turns into an unprotected future pick, their grade goes up. If it turns into cash, this probably drops to a “D.”

But they did get some stuff in return. The Sixers are trying to convert Bogut into another deal, so that will have to be factored into the conversation. If they just buy him out, this stays as a “C.” Justin Anderson is a useful player, though. He regressed this season but showed real promise last year. He’s shooting just 30 percent from deep this season, which is an area of need for the Sixers, so the fit isn’t perfect. He’s a good investment opportunity for the Sixers, however.

The next question is what happens with Jahlil Okafor, who they are desperate to move as well. Being stuck with Okafor after giving up Noel is a bad look. We’ll see what happens with that, but Noel’s free agency forced the Sixers’ hand a bit. This deal could turn out to be a total nightmare for the Sixers, or it could wind up being fine-to-good. As of now, it’s fine. And that was probably as good as they were going to get for Noel.