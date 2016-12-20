Gregg Popovich attended Craig Sager's memorial before Spurs-Rockets game

Popovich paid his respect to the late great on game day

The San Antonio Spurs are in Houston on Tuesday to take on the Rockets in a matchup between two of the top teams in the West. Yet while the Spurs held shootaround in preparation for James Harden and Co., their coach, Gregg Popovich, did not lead the morning walk-through. Instead, Popovich opted to attend Craig Sager's memorial service in Marietta, Ga.

After a battle with leukemia, Sager died at the age of 65 last Thursday. The entire NBA community mourned the passing of the beloved sideline reporter and Popovich himself was quite emotional when addressing reporters about the death of Sager. Popovich always acted cantankerous and brittle when talking with Sager during in-game interviews yet the Spurs coach greatly respected the TNT sideline reporter, which is why it wasn't surprising to see him attend the memorial service.

After attending the service, Popovich made it back in time for the game:


This is yet another example of how Popovich views life in general as like San Antonio's quest for another championship, his relationship with Sager is bigger than basketball.

