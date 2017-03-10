Gregg Popovich does not have time for excuses after Spurs' loss to Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs ran into a buzz saw named Russell Westbrook on Thursday night, as the Thunder guard put up his 31st triple-double of the season and led OKC to a 102-92 victory. The Spurs were without Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, and Kawhi Leonard did not play in the fourth quarter, which certainly made life easier for the Thunder. But Gregg Popovich was not interested in making excuses.

Following the loss, Popovich was asked about Leonard not going back into the game, and took a few moments to make a point.

Gregg Popovich does not have time for these "excuses": pic.twitter.com/2ZO1s3MKO5 — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) March 10, 2017

“We never make excuses,” Popovich said. “We got our butts kicked.”

Regardless of injuries or coaching decisions, sometimes one team is just better on any given night. And that was certainly the case Thursday. Westbrook was dominant and the Spurs missed a ton of shots; thus, the Spurs lost.

In classic Popovich fashion, the legendary Spurs coach made it clear this was just a bad night for San Antonio. This ability to stay level-headed following defeat is a big reason why the Spurs have been so successful for so long. Popovich doesn’t make excuses or lose perspective following bad nights, and the team follows suit.

Come Saturday night, this loss will be forgotten, and the Spurs will be ready to take on the Warriors.