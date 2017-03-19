Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons out for the season, will undergo meniscectomy

About a week ago, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that Chandler Parsons would be out indefinitely due to a partially torn meniscus in his left knee. Sunday, the worst fears about Parsons’ knee injury were confirmed, as Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reported that the Grizzlies’ small forward will undergo a meniscectomy, and is done for the season.

Sunday’s news officially puts to end what was a very difficult first season for Parsons in Memphis. After signing a four-year, $94 million contract last summer, Parsons has played just 34 games, averaging 6.2 points and 2.5 rebounds, while shooting 33.8 percent from the field. He dealt with lingering knee problems, and was never able to get healthy or comfortable.

Vince Carter has been starting in Parsons’ place since he left the lineup, and it will be interesting to see how the increased workload affects Carter down the stretch. He was averaging about 24 minutes per game prior to Parsons’ latest injury, the most he’s played in three seasons. In the four games he’s joined the starting lineup in place of Parsons, Carter has played about 30 minutes a night, which is a lot to ask from a 40-year-old.

So far, however, the Grizzlies have been perfect without Parsons, going 4-0 since the small forward last played. Thanks to that strong stretch, the Grizz are now just half a game behind the Thunder for sixth in the Western Conference, and one game behind the Clippers for fifth.