Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons ruled out indefinitely with meniscus tear in left knee

When the Memphis Grizzlies signed Chandler Parsons to a max contact last summer worth $94.8 million over four years, they likely didn’t imagine his first season playing out quite like this. Parsons has played just 34 games this season because of multiple knee problems and has struggled when he was able to get on the court, averaging just 6.2 points per game on 33.8 percent shooting.

Unfortunately, he won’t get a chance to sort out his inconsistent play anytime soon. On Monday, the Grizzlies announced that Parsons has suffered a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee, and will be out indefinitely. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, though, reports that the injury is likely to be season-ending.

Via the Grizzlies’ press release:

Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons has been diagnosed with a partial tear of the meniscus in his left knee. Parsons will be out indefinitely as the team fully evaluates the appropriate course of action. “To suffer a setback like this after working so diligently to rebound from the injury to his right knee is obviously tough. That said, we know he will continue to work tirelessly to return to the court with his teammates and contribute,” General Manager Chris Wallace said. “Chandler has the full support of myself, Coach Fizz and the entire team and we are all focused on getting him healthy.”

Veteran forward Vince Carter will get the start in Parsons place Monday night against the Bucks, but at age 40, Carter likely won’t be able to handle much more than the 20-plus minutes he’s been playing this season. In the past two games Parsons has missed, young James Ennis has gotten the start, but the second-year player has been inconsistent. Troy Daniels could also see an increase in playing time.

While the Grizzlies are unfortunately quite familiar in dealing with injuries, this is still a tough blow for the squad as they head into the postseason.