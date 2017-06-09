Half-court, anyone? 3-on-3 basketball added to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee announced 3-on-3 basketball will be added to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The IOC said 3-on-3 was successful in experiments in youth tournaments that began in Singapore in 2010 and in Nanjing in 2014.

"The intensity and skill level of the 3x3 Game is such that there are no traditional 3x3 powerhouses and new countries have emerged since the first YOG experience in 2010," FIBA president Horacio Muratore said. "This was our main objective back in 2007. The decision provides FIBA with a renewed, strong incentive to continue in this direction and grow the game of basketball by developing new young skilled basketball talents in both genders across the globe from small islands to large countries in every continent."

There will be 3-on-3 tournaments for men and women.

"The fascinating new events that we approved today, together with the five new sports that were added to the Tokyo 2020 program last year, represent a step-change in the Olympic program," IOC president Thomas Bach said. "I am delighted that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be more youthful, more urban and will include more women."