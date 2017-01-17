Hassan Whiteside continues to say he's being overlooked in NBA All-Star voting

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside continues to assert that he should be an All-Star and is being unfairly overlooked. On Tuesday he suggested that if people just looked at his statistics objectively, there would be no way he'd be left out, via the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson:

"You put my numbers up and just don't put a face up there I feel like the (voting) numbers would be different," said Whiteside, who dropped to 11th among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in voting released last week. "Just my honest opinion. I feel like if you put a blackout screen and just put my numbers up there people (would say), 'Oh, man, how is he not an All-Star?' I feel like that's what it is. Who likes who." But why does Whiteside feel that way? Is it because of Miami's poor record? "I feel like it's a. ... I don't really know," he said. "It's one of those things I don't really know. I don't get caught up in that. I'm trying to get more wins for these guys. I get the All-Star questions, I know you all like to run with that story. There's nothing I can do as far as being an All-Star."

Hassan Whiteside says All-Star voting is a popularity contest. USATSI

That Whiteside would feel this way is not surprising. Before catching on with the Heat in 2014, he bounced around the D-League and played in Lebanon and China, all the while believing that he belonged in the NBA. He is saying that he thinks his name brings with it a negative connotation, and that was definitely true earlier on in his career.

It is a stretch, though, to say that he is being treated unfairly now. His individual numbers -- 17.5 points, 14.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 55.4 percent shooting -- are indeed excellent, but Miami is one of the worst teams in the NBA, and those teams are rarely represented in the All-Star Game.

One might try to make the case that Whiteside is the reason the Heat aren't quite as bad as the Brooklyn Nets. Miami is 13th in defensive rating, after all, and Whiteside is one of the league's most prolific shot-blockers. That argument falls apart, though, when you look at his on/off numbers -- the Heat have been significantly better on defense when Whiteside has been on the bench. This is because, despite him being an intimidating presence around the rim, he's not effective guarding the perimeter and can be goaded into trying to block shots at the expense of solid team defense.

If there wasn't much frontcourt talent in the East, perhaps you could look past those numbers and put Whiteside in based on his offense and his rebounding. There is not, however, a shortage of players competing for these All-Star spots. Without even thinking, I'd put LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Paul Millsap and Kevin Love ahead of Whiteside. There are good arguments for Al Horford, Joel Embiid and Kristaps Porzingis, too. Whiteside has the talent to be an All-Star, but it won't be some kind of mistake if he's left off this year.