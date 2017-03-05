Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer suspended for bumping a referee again

Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has been suspended one game “for making contact with a game official” during the Hawks’ 135-130 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, the NBA announced on Saturday. The incident occurred when he was upset that Cavaliers star LeBron James was not called for an offensive foul:

The league’s press release made sure to mention that this was not Budenholzer’s first offense. Last season, he was fined $25,000 for bumping into a referee . That also occurred in a game against Cleveland. When he was fined and not suspended, the National Basketball Referees Association released a statement criticizing the league for what it saw as an insufficient punishment.

“I fully understand and respect the decision of the NBA,” Budenholzer said, per hawks.com’s KL Chouinard. “I plan to reach out to Brian [Forte] as soon as possible and intend to apologize for the contact that I made during last night’s game. The referees have the most difficult job on the court and do an outstanding job of managing the needs of the game, players and coaches. I accept the suspension, will learn from it and look forward to moving beyond this.”

Budenholzer will miss Atlanta’s game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.