Hawks feeling 'positive' about Millsap's progress but have yet to win without him

The Atlanta Hawks play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in an attempt to end two different losing streaks: one, their current seven game slide, and two, their winless 0-8 record without Paul Millsap in the lineup this season. As we found out Monday, Millsap will miss the Hawks’ next three games , including this contest against the Suns.

That was obviously a tough blow for the team, as they rely heavily on Millsap on both ends of the floor. Tuesday, however, brought some good news, as Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer noted that he feels positive about Millsap’s recovery and believes the All-Star forward is making progress. Via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

“I would actually say it’s positive,” Budenholzer said Tuesday before the Hawks hosted the Suns. “I think we are excited. We feel like he is making progress. I think we have what we feel is a good plan. I think the knee is going to get better and better. Assuming nothing happens between now and the weekend, I’m actually upbeat. I think it’s a positive where we are.”

With the Hawks in danger of sliding all the way down to the No. 8 spot in the East, it’s great to hear that the team doesn’t believe this will turn into a long-term issue for Millsap. They are certainly going to need him at full strength come playoff time.