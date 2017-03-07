Hawks' Schroder benched after arguing with Howard, leaving Stephen Curry open

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder scored 19 points in the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, but finished the game with 23 points in less than 24 minutes of playing time. Schröder spent almost the entire second half of the Hawks’ 119-111 loss on the bench after getting into an argument on the court with teammate Dwight Howard.

It wasn’t the argument, in and of itself, that upset Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer. It was that the argument distracted Schröder from what was happening on the court, leading to a 3-pointer from Stephen Curry that gave the Warriors the lead. Budenholzer told reporters that the Hawks have to “stay together and find a way to move onto the next play,” clearly bothered that Schröder’s head wasn’t in the game.

“While we’re kind of having a -- I guess, I don’t know, whatever they’re talking about -- they inbound the ball, hit a 3,” Budenholzer said, via Fox Sports. “Those kind of plays can hurt you.”

This isn’t the first time that Schröder has been punished lately, and he said he would like to talk to Budenholzer -- and Howard -- about the situation, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Chris Vivlamore:

“I don’t really know,” Schroder said when asked why he was benched. “I know the 3 from Steph Curry when me and Dwight was arguing was part of it. That can’t happen. I don’t understand coach’s decision. I want to be on the court. Maybe I’m too competitive. I’m just trying to be competitive and win games.” He added he would like to meet with Budenholzer about the disciplinary action. “We have to figure it out, me and coach,” Schroder said. “I want to talk about it. Dwight’s got to be in there too. Get on the same page.” … That Budenholzer would make the move to sit Schroder despite his offensive output was part of a bigger picture. Schroder was suspended for one game last week for not returning from the All-Star break on time. He did not start the following game after he was late for the team bus.

Atlanta has now lost three games in a row and six of eight. It scored 42 points against Golden State in the first quarter, but squandered a 15-point lead and fell apart. As the playoffs approach, the inconsistent Hawks clearly still have a lot to figure out.