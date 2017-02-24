Hawks suspend Dennis Schroder for failure to report on time after All-Star break

Dennis Schroder will not play in the Atlanta Hawks’ game against the Miami Heat on Friday because the team has suspended him one game for failing to report on time after the All-Star break. The official statement:

Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schröder has been suspended by the organization for one game without pay for failure to report to the team on time after the all-star break. He will serve his one-game suspension tonight when the Hawks host the Miami Heat. “Dennis has played an important role for our team and been a significant contributor to our success this season,” President of Basketball Operations/Head Coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We are disappointed that he did not return to the team on time and we have discussed this with him. We look forward to him rejoining the team in Orlando tomorrow night.”

Schroder wasn’t with the team and missed Wednesday’s practice because he went to Berlin to get a new passport, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Chris Vivlamore. He told reporters that he had replaced his old one, but did not put his new visa in. Here’s his full quote, via hawks.com’s KL Chouinard:

Here is what Dennis Schroder said about the travel issue and the suspension: pic.twitter.com/QNV3y68FR5 — KL Chouinard (@KLChouinard) February 24, 2017

Backup guard Malcolm Delaney will make his first NBA start on Friday, and guard Lamar Patterson could wind up in the rotation, too. Atlanta is thin at the point guard position and might need to use Kent Bazemore as the primary playmaker with the second unit against Miami.

Schroder is averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds on the season.