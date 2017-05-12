Heat lifer Udonis Haslem drops a serious hammer on the Ray Allen-Celtics beef

In a single sentence, Miami Heat lifer Udonis Haslem put an end to the long-standing beef between the 2008 Celtics and Ray Allen once and for all.

Udonis Haslem on the Celtics "You got your ass whooped with Ray and then we got Ray and we whooped your ass again." — Hollywood (@DannyWQAM) May 12, 2017

During a reunion of the core of the 2008 Celtics team earlier this week on "Area 21," Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins and Glen "Big Baby" Davis all sat down to discuss their beef with Allen, who left the team to join the Miami Heat after his role in Boston was significantly reduced.

The group aired its grievances on the television show, with their outrage at Allen being not in why he left, but how he left the team.

"I was initially hurt by the way everything went down," Pierce shared with the group. "I don't have no beef with none of my teammates or nothing, I just was hurt by how it went down. We all came together, we talked about it. We talked every day, we hung out all the time. I thought we formed a brotherhood here in Boston. And just how we we carried ourselves not only on the court but also off the court. If it was me leaving or KG leaving, I would've been like Rondo, Perk, Baby. This is what I've been thinking about. That's what I was hurt by. When Ray didn't just give us a heads up. And then to go to the team -- I think I would've taken it better if he had just talked to us about it. I just think if we all had talked about it would have been better."

After five seasons in Boston, Allen went on to play two seasons with the Heat and Haslem in 2012 and 2013 before calling it quits and subsequently retiring from the game. But not before whooping up on the Celtics, as Haslem so elegantly put it.