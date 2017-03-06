Heat president Pat Riley: LeBron James leaving was 'most shocking' to franchise

Miami Heat president Pat Riley said in an interview with The Vertical’s Harvey Araton that LeBron James leaving for the Cleveland Cavaliers was the “most shocking” thing that has happened to the franchise. Riley, of course, issued a short, classy statement about James’ departure but has rarely spoken about him since then, other than perhaps taking a shot at him in a press conference.

From The Vertical:

“Since I came here, we’ve had the same owner, same president, two coaches, same support staff. We’ve got a bunch of guys working for us who played for us. Players come and go, great players. When LeBron left, that was the most shocking thing to me – not to say he was right or wrong – and the most shocking thing to the franchise. But our culture is the same. You have your up years and your down years, but what can’t change is the way you do things.”

Riley does not appear to be trying to stir up anything with James or asking for anybody’s sympathy. The context of the quote: He was talking about how the best teams have great cultures, which are built with continuity. The story was about Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers, with Riley asserting that Johnson was “the smartest player I’ve ever coached” and has a chance to build something special as an executive if the organization is patient with him. As for the substance of what Riley said about James ... uh, yeah, shocking is one word for it. Miami has done an admirable job of staying competitive since James left -- and even since Dwyane Wade left last summer -- but the team was obviously not expecting to have to pivot like this.

The Heat visit the Cavaliers on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.