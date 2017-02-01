Heat's Dion Waiters channels his inner Kobe Bryant to defend his shot selection

The Miami Heat are living up to their team name. How so? They are currently hottest team in the NBA., owners pf the league's longest win-streak at eight games. To top it off, Dion Waiters (of all people) is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Waiters is quite deserving of the recognition. He hit an improbable game-winner against the Warriors in Miami's 105-102 victory over Golden State on Jan. 24 and during Miami's win-streak, Waiters is averaging 21.8 points (shooting 48.6 percent and 48.9 percent from downtown), 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

That said, Waiters may be falling back to Earth rather soon, especially since he missed eight of his last nine shots in Miami's 105-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. He did, however, finish with 19 points on 7-for-18 shooting and perhaps predictably, Waiters had the perfect reasoning behind his poor shooting down the stretch.

More Waiters: "I'd rather go 0 for 30 than 0 for 9 because you go 0 for 9 that means you stopped shooting.That means you lost confidence." — Shandel Richardson (@ShandelRich) January 31, 2017

On the surface, Waiters makes a lot of sense here. Usually, no matter what, shooters keep shooting. And as he's shown in the past, Waiters is extremely confident, so of course he is going to keep shooting, even if he isn't making shots. But if Waiters' quote sounds a bit familiar, it's because Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant once essentially said the same thing.

From a 2014 profile on Bryant by by Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard:

Gotham Chopra, the director of " Kobe Bryant's Muse", an upcoming documentary on Bryant, told a story about being with Kobe and watching the Nets and the Heat play. Recounts Chopra, "Deron Williams went like 0-for-9. I was like, 'Can you believe Deron Williams went 0-9?' Kobe was like, 'I would go 0-for-30 before I would go 0-for-9. 0-for-9 means you beat yourself, you psyched yourself out of the game, because Deron Williams can get more shots in the game. The only reason is because you've just now lost confidence in yourself.'"

Clearly, Waiters is NBA's version of Michael Scott from "The Office."