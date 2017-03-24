Heat's James Johnson says he can roundhouse kick a basketball stuck in rim

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NBA scores, news and alerts, plus get the latest picks throughout the playoffs from SportsLine!

James Johnson is a man of many talents.

He’s in the midst of a career season for the Miami Heat, putting up 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists a night, and has been a big reason for Miami’s stunning turnaround. He’s also a second-degree black belt and is undefeated in MMA and kickboxing fights. And apparently, he can roundhouse kick a basketball that’s stuck in the rim.

During a Q & A with the Palm Beach Post, Johnson discussed this rare talent.

Q: Can you really roundhouse kick a ball that’s stuck between the backboard and the rim? James: “That’s a fact.” Q: When was the last time you did it? James: “The summer before last season.” Q: So the last time you did it, you were with Toronto? James: “And I was heavier. I still have everything I can do. It’s not like I lost anything. If anything, I’ve gained [more ability]. I lost weight. I’m stronger, more flexible. I might be able to get it easier now.” Q: How old were you when you realized you could do this? James: “Probably like 15, 16. That’s when I first knew I could do it. Then it was just something I could always do.”

This rules so much, it’s one of the best NBA tidbits to come to light in years.

Also I definitely believe it, because James Johnson has an elite martial arts background, and is insanely athletic. Plus, I found this guy’s Instagram account where he has all these videos of himself kicking the ball out of the rim while dunking. And no, it’s not a roundhouse kick, but if this guy can get his foot up that high, James Johnson definitely can.

One of a kind reverse 🍀 A post shared by Willie Rhoads (@willie286) on Jan 9, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

One last thing we need to know: Did James Johnson learn his craft at Rex Kwon Do?