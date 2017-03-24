Heat's James Johnson says he can roundhouse kick a basketball stuck in rim
We need video of this ASAP
James Johnson is a man of many talents.
He’s in the midst of a career season for the Miami Heat, putting up 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists a night, and has been a big reason for Miami’s stunning turnaround. He’s also a second-degree black belt and is undefeated in MMA and kickboxing fights. And apparently, he can roundhouse kick a basketball that’s stuck in the rim.
During a Q & A with the Palm Beach Post, Johnson discussed this rare talent.
Q: Can you really roundhouse kick a ball that’s stuck between the backboard and the rim?
James: “That’s a fact.”
Q: When was the last time you did it?
James: “The summer before last season.”
Q: So the last time you did it, you were with Toronto?
James: “And I was heavier. I still have everything I can do. It’s not like I lost anything. If anything, I’ve gained [more ability]. I lost weight. I’m stronger, more flexible. I might be able to get it easier now.”
Q: How old were you when you realized you could do this?
James: “Probably like 15, 16. That’s when I first knew I could do it. Then it was just something I could always do.”
This rules so much, it’s one of the best NBA tidbits to come to light in years.
Also I definitely believe it, because James Johnson has an elite martial arts background, and is insanely athletic. Plus, I found this guy’s Instagram account where he has all these videos of himself kicking the ball out of the rim while dunking. And no, it’s not a roundhouse kick, but if this guy can get his foot up that high, James Johnson definitely can.
One last thing we need to know: Did James Johnson learn his craft at Rex Kwon Do?
