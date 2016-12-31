Here are six NBA teams that could use Brandon Knight more than the Suns

In February 2015, Brandon Knight was seen as an All-Star candidate for the Milwaukee Bucks . That now seems like an awfully long time ago, as he has now become a reserve for the Phoenix Suns , who, at 10-23, are tied with the Dallas Mavericks as the worst teams in the Western Conference.

The Suns chose Knight, 25, over a Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick at the 2013 trade deadline, and they planned to play him next to Eric Bledsoe in the backcourt. That partnership is no longer the plan, and he has been in trade rumors since the emergence of Devin Booker last season.

While Knight has always seen himself as a starting point guard, he could be best suited for the role he's playing now: combo guard off the bench. Scoring has always been his best skill, but he's never been particularly efficient outside of half a season with the Bucks. There is time for him to find consistency and develop as a defender and a passer, but there might not be many teams willing to make a big bet on him anymore.

Brandon Knight is still coming off the bench in Phoenix. USATSI

After Knight played five minutes against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, a career low excluding games where he suffered an injury, ESPN's Marc Stein reported that "the latest signals continue to suggest that [he] will be one of the bigger names to move between now and the trade deadline." That's as good an excuse as any to engage in some speculation: Who needs Knight, and who could get him?

Six candidates:

Sacramento Kings

They've been linked to Knight for a while, most recently by Brian Windhorst on ESPN's "The Lowe Post" podcast. It makes sense for a couple of reasons: the Kings' backcourt is weak and they've been trying to trade Rudy Gay for a million years.

The questions: Do the Suns want Gay? (If they did, surely this deal would be done by now, right?) Does Sacramento see Knight as the answer to its point guard problem?

If the answer to the first question is no, then another team would need to be involved to take Gay, unless Phoenix is willing to accept some other package from Sacramento. As for the second question, the answer is totally unclear.

This is a franchise that has not has a stable point guard situation since Mike Bibby and Bobby Jackson were around -- it didn't properly value the one star it had at that position ( Isaiah Thomas ), tried playing a wing out of position ( Tyreke Evans ), experimented with a big name past his prime ( Rajon Rondo ) and is now getting by with a defensively deficient combination of fringe starters ( Darren Collison , Ty Lawson ). For the love of Jimmer, the Kings really need to commit to someone who can make his teammates better. No one really knows the Kings' plan or how Knight might fit into it.

Chicago Bulls

After some surprising success early in the season, the Bulls' lack of spacing is destroying their offense, as expected. Coach Fred Hoiberg has taken to benching Rondo late in games in favor of Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant . In Chicago's 111-101 win against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, Rondo played a season-low 11 minutes and sat for the entire second half.

Knight makes some sense for the Bulls as long as they get rid of one of their guards in the same deal. He's a much better fit than Rondo next to Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler because he can make spot-up 3-pointers. His presence wouldn't suddenly let Hoiberg run the pass-heavy, spread-out offense he wanted to bring to Chicago, but it would help.

The tricky part is finding a trade that makes sense. Would the Bulls be willing to give up Taj Gibson for fear of losing him in free agency? Would they surrender Doug McDermott , one of their few players with any sort of gravity on the perimeter? Phoenix could be intrigued by Grant, Bobby Portis and Denzel Valentine , but presumably Chicago sees something in them, too.

Atlanta Hawks

Much of Atlanta's decline this season has to do with poor backcourt play. Malcolm Delaney , Dennis Schröder's primary backup, is shooting 37.4 percent and 17.8 percent from deep. Kent Bazemore 's efficiency has plummeted because of some combination of the team's overall lack of cohesion, his increased offensive responsibility and bad luck.

The pro-Knight argument for the Hawks would be simple: He could stabilize their backcourt and help their spacing. The anti-Knight argument is also worth considering, though: Unless the plan is to turn Bazemore or Kyle Korver into a sixth man, then they would have the same problem they had last year: two point guards who believe they should be starting. Also, Knight might simply not have the court vision for the way president and coach Mike Budenholzer wants to play.

Atlanta has serious decisions to make before the trade deadline, with Paul Millsap and Korver hitting free agency. It could end up being a sensible destination for Knight, but the bigger picture is a mystery.

Orlando Magic

What are the Magic building? They've assembled a hodgepodge of pretty good players who don't really fit together, and the point guard position remains a question mark. Elfrid Payton was seen as their guy, but he was benched in favor of D.J. Augustin after a poor start to the season. Complicating matters, Payton has been much better as a backup and is playing almost as many minutes as he did when he was starting.

Orlando is 28th in the league in offensive rating, so it's not difficult to figure out the rationale for going after Knight. Perhaps if there is a larger, three-or-four-team trade out there that lets them clear up their big man logjam, he could fit. This front office certainly shouldn't lack the motivation to make a move.

Like these other teams mentioned here, though, the Magic are stuck in between being truly competitive now and building for the future. They need to figure out who belongs in their core.

New Orleans Pelicans

With Jrue Holiday and Tyreke Evans hitting free agency this summer, New Orleans could drastically change the way its team is constructed. There's an opening for Knight there, and if Buddy Hield develops like the Pelicans hope he will, that could be an interesting backcourt. After spending last summer mostly addressing their poor defense, they still need some more scoring to ease the burden on Anthony Davis . They are 26th in offensive efficiency.

The problem, though, is coming up with a trade that makes sense for both sides. Knight for Solomon Hill works straight up, but I doubt Phoenix would be interested in that swap. I like the idea of a multi-team trade where Holiday ends up in Chicago or Minnesota, but that's just me.

Dallas Mavericks

This is an awkward year for the Mavericks, who tried to once again cobble together a roster to get Dirk Nowitzki back to the playoffs. It didn't work this time, largely because of injuries, and now the front office needs to figure out what this team is going to look like after Nowitzki retires. One of the few teams without a point guard of the future (unless you believe Seth Curry can make a giant leap), it could be worth a shot for the Mavs to see what Knight can do under coach Rick Carlisle.

Carlisle, of course, can be extremely demanding of his point guards. Dallas got the best out of Monta Ellis for a while, though, and if it truly embraces rebuilding, there's not a ton of risk in seeing what happens if Knight is given as much responsibility as he had in Milwaukee -- or more.

This is another scenario where other teams would probably need to be involved. Mavs owner Mark Cuban had said the team's not tanking yet, but if the season is going nowhere, there's not much reason to hang onto Andrew Bogut and Deron Williams .