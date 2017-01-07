Here's how Steve Kerr thinks Steph Curry is like Ted Williams

Stephen Curry isn't having the kind of season he had last year. We wrote on Friday about why that is, and what it really means for the Warriors. But we also wrote that he's still having an incredible season, shooting 40 percent from 3-point range and averaging the second-most points per game of his career (after, you guessed it, last year).

Steve Kerr was asked on Bay Area radio Friday about Curry's season, and Kerr compared it to another legendary, sport-shaking great, Ted Williams.

"He's almost in a no-win situation after what he did last year," Kerr told Damon Bruce of 95.7 The Game. "The shooting season that he had was unprecedented. It was ridiculous." Kerr then offered the following: "I don't know what Ted Williams hit the year after he hit .406, but I know he didn't hit .400 that next year," Kerr said. "But I'll bet he had a pretty good year ... I like that analogy."

Source: Steve Kerr compares Steph Curry to Ted Williams | CSN Bay Area.

I asked CBS Sports MLB writer Jonah Keri about that comparison, and he agreed it was pretty spot on. (Williams, by the way, his .356 the season after his first .400 year.)

Curry continued to be measured against his own transcendent greatness. He had arguably the best individual season in NBA history, right up until the playoffs began, last season, and that is the bar he set. So when he doesn't reach that level, of course there is a perception that something is "wrong." As I tried to write, there's nothing wrong with Curry. He's awesome, one of the finest players in the NBA. The team is just configured differently, not only with Kevin Durant, but with different screeners, role players, shooters. The team is different, and that means Curry's season is different.

Stephen Curry is still a great player. USATSI

There's no reason for concern, and this season only enhances Curry's legacy, it doesn't do a thing to diminish it.