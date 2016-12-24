Here's how the NBA gets down for the holiday season

Twas the day before Christmas and with no games on the schedule, not a creature will be stirring in the NBA tonight.

And so with the league inactive tonight, this is a great opportunity for the NBA to show how it celebrates the holiday season. From charitable acts to caroling to colorful outfits, the Association truly gets in the holiday spirit.

Carroll's Carols

Having DeMarre Carroll terribly sing Christmas carols has become an annual tradition for the Raptors. Unfortunately it's not a gift that keeps giving but at least Carroll got Bruno Caboclo to help him out this year:

Season of giving

Giving back to his hometown of Chicago was just one of the many reasons Dwyane Wade decided to sign with the Bulls this past summer. And with it being the holiday season, Wade gave back in a big way to one family in December.

Totally remaking the Middleton's family home with new furniture, Wade was there for the surprise unveiling and also threw in a slew of Christmas gifts to boot:

Russell Westbrook was also in a charitable mood this holiday season. For the fifth straight year, Westbrook and his Why Not? Foundation hosted a holiday party at City Rescue Mission, where Santa Russ gave out Brand Jordan products (including shoes) to over 60 homeless Oklahoma City Children.

Santa Russ helps celebrate Christmas with some children happy to receive a gift. Zach Beeker

"There is no better feeling than putting a smile on a kid's face, especially those in need," said Westbrook in a press release about the event. "A lot of these kids won't get to celebrate Christmas so the fact that I can come to the Mission and do this for them is unbelievable, I am truly blessed."

DeMarcus Cousins played the role of Santa as well. Hosting his fifth annual Santa Cuz event in Sacramento, Cousins treated 100 kids to a $200 shopping spree. The Undefeated's Marc Spears has more on the event:

Cousins lavishes time on them, taking pictures with them, and asking each kid what they purchased and why amongst other things, before having a picture taken with them. "There was one little girl who bought pampers for her baby sister," Cousins says. "It's a kid. You don't expect them to think about things like that. Another kid bought supplies for the house: bed sheets, pillows, lamps. ... You don't expect that from kids, especially at Christmas. It shows you how much character these young kids have."

Spreading cheer

Players took to social media to spread holiday cheer:

GREAT TEAM WIN!! Happy holidays everyone, be safe and enjoy time with your family. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) December 24, 2016

Happy Festivus!!!! — Festus Ezeli (@festus) December 23, 2016

Tough loss tonight. Time to enjoy Christmas and be back recharged! Merry Christmas everybody! #takenote — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) December 24, 2016

Blessed to be able to give back this holiday season! #NBACarespic.twitter.com/DrgLrP0Dnf — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) December 23, 2016

Just sharing the Christmas spirit 🎄 ❤ pic.twitter.com/DQlugUnC7z — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) December 23, 2016

Thank you @dicks for hosting me and the 42 amazing kids from Eastlake Community Park! Had a great time shopping #SeasonOfGiving 🎁 pic.twitter.com/KPzbsFP3k8 — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) December 22, 2016

Festive looks

All 10 teams playing on Christmas will be looking extra festive with their holiday-themed uniforms:

This year's NBA Christmas uniforms are very similar to last season's. Here are the 10 teams that will be playing on Dec. 25. pic.twitter.com/b9hoofw0p0 — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 12, 2016

Even the socks players are wearing on Sunday will be festive:

And LaMarcus Aldridge, Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler, Blake Griffin, Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul among those who will be wearing Christmas-themed Brand Jordan shoes:

Melo's Chirstmas shoes:

Paul's Christmas shoes:

The Games

The NBA schedule is jam-packed on Sunday with five games, the marquee matchup being a Finals rematch between the Cavs and the Warriors. Here's how to watch all five games, so plan your schedule accordingly.