Here's what Heat's Hassan Whiteside said about the trade rumors floating around

The Miami Heat essentially declared that Hassan Whiteside was their franchise player after they signed him to a long-term max deal this past offseason. Fast forward a few months and Whiteside's name has already appeared in trade rumors. Thanks to the departure of Dwyane Wade and a putrid 11-29 record to start the season, it appears the front office has come to the realization that they need to rebuild at all costs.

Despite the rumors, a Heat spokesperson told Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel that Miami isn't shopping Whiteside, who isn't bothered in the least bit by the recent hearsay and hot trade gossip.

From Winderman:

"I never really pay attention to it," the shot-blocking center said before the Heat faced the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. "If I pay attention to it, I wouldn't be back in the league. There's all kind of rumors. A lot of people said of lot of things to keep me from being back in the league." A Heat spokesman said Tuesday that the Heat are not shopping Whiteside.

Perhaps showing that he truly isn't bothered by the trade rumors, Whiteside put forth one of his best performances of the season in a 107-95 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday. Helping to keep Miami in the game, Whiteside dominated with 28 points, 20 rebounds and two blocks. If Whiteside continues to play like that, you can understand why the Heat say they aren't trading him.

Of course, anything can happen from now until February's trade deadline. Plus, Pat Riley has been known to make savvy yet surprising moves, so you never know. Essentially anything can happen, which it seems Whiteside is prepared for.