Here's what Luke Walton thinks about idea of Lamar Odom joining Lakers as a coach

Walton has talked with Odom from time to time

Healthy and looking to start a new chapter in life, Lamar Odom recently indicated that he would like to return to the Lakers, the franchise he helped win two championships, as a coach. Odom played with current Lakers coach Luke Walton and team president Jeannie Buss still speaks highly of him, so he has an inside track at perhaps one day returning to the franchise.

Walton talks with Odom from time to time and speaking with reporters Tuesday, the Lakers coach said he can envision the versatile big man being a good coach.

From Serena Winters of LakersNation.com:

"I think Lamar would be great. I think anyone that knows Lamar, when he's right, is one of the most likable people that they've been around and I think he has a great knowledge of the game and has a great way of communicating with people."

Like most of his former teammates and coaches, Walton clearly still thinks quite highly of Odom and believes in him as a person. But don't expect Odom to be joining the Lakers as a coach or consultant anytime soon. The door does seem to be open for Odom though, so maybe one day Walton will bring him on board.

CBS Sports Writer

Ananth Pandian has been writing about all NBA-related things including the social and lifestyle aspect of the sport for CBS Sports since 2015. His name is actually easy to pronounce, just remember it is... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories