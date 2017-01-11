Here's what Luke Walton thinks about idea of Lamar Odom joining Lakers as a coach

Healthy and looking to start a new chapter in life, Lamar Odom recently indicated that he would like to return to the Lakers, the franchise he helped win two championships, as a coach. Odom played with current Lakers coach Luke Walton and team president Jeannie Buss still speaks highly of him, so he has an inside track at perhaps one day returning to the franchise.

Walton talks with Odom from time to time and speaking with reporters Tuesday, the Lakers coach said he can envision the versatile big man being a good coach.

From Serena Winters of LakersNation.com:

Below is the full transcription of Luke Walton's answers about Lamar Odom today.



[Here is the video to accompany: https://t.co/GT5emzf06d] pic.twitter.com/zu5znxLOih — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) January 11, 2017

"I think Lamar would be great. I think anyone that knows Lamar, when he's right, is one of the most likable people that they've been around and I think he has a great knowledge of the game and has a great way of communicating with people."

Like most of his former teammates and coaches, Walton clearly still thinks quite highly of Odom and believes in him as a person. But don't expect Odom to be joining the Lakers as a coach or consultant anytime soon. The door does seem to be open for Odom though, so maybe one day Walton will bring him on board.