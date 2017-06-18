Here's what Markelle Fultz had to say after his workout with the 76ers

Markelle Fultz worked out Saturday night for the Philadelphia 76ers, who got a close look at the player who could soon be the newest addition to their talented young core.

But those dreams depend on the Sixers and Celtics coming to terms on the blockbuster trade that would reportedly send the No. 1 pick to Philly in exchange for a package of multiple picks, including the No. 3 pick in this year's draft.

After the workout, Fultz spoke with the media. Here's a roundup of what he had to say:

OK, now that one seems a little dubious. I mean, he went to Philly at the last minute to work out for them pretty much specifically because of the trade rumors, so it seems like you would have to pay attention to what's going on just by default. Also, he's retweeting things constantly, including Joel Embiid's post, which featured a mock-up of a locker for Fultz.