Hawks have reportedly named their price in a Paul Millsap trade

Everybody around the NBA knows that Paul Millsap is available, but the Atlanta Hawks' asking price has been hard to pinpoint. A league source with knowledge of the situation told CBS Sports that the Hawks are pursuing both young players and draft picks in return for Millsap. Which young players appeal to them? What kind of picks would they accept? These are the questions that will determine where he lands before the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Marc Stein, Atlanta wants "at least one quality first to headline a Millsap deal." In the Kyle Korver trade, the Hawks got a first-round pick, but it's from the Cleveland Cavaliers, so it will likely be at the end of the 2019 draft. Presumably, they would prefer something better than that here.

For the Denver Nuggets, a known Millsap suitor, this could be good news. The 14-22 Nuggets have an extra first-round pick coming their way from the Memphis Grizzlies this June, and they don't owe any of their future first-rounders to anybody. The complication here is that, with Millsap, they might be a playoff team, which would drive down the value of their picks.

This reported asking price might not fly for teams hoping to have a shot at Millsap. Take the Toronto Raptors, for example -- they also have an extra pick, but it's from the Los Angeles Clippers, so they can't offer the Hawks a pick that will likely fall in the lottery or even the teens. It's unknown whether or not Atlanta would consider Raptors rookie Jakob Poeltl, the No. 9 pick in last year's draft, of equivalent value to a future pick.

All of this might sound a little crazy. Millsap is a three-time All-Star who is excellent on both ends and has few weaknesses. Generally, if you're trading a player of his caliber, you want more than just a pick and a prospect or two. The Hawks' problem is that Millsap is now just months away from free agency, and he'll be in line for a maximum contract that starts at 35 percent of the salary cap. He's a great player, but he's also either a rental or an extremely expensive long-term investment. In this kind of situation, it's difficult to define what would constitute a fair return for him.