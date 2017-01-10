Here's what Westbrook told Durant in final summer meeting before move to Warriors

Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors this summer reportedly left his former co-star Russell Westbrook "angry and hurt." Westbrook's anger stemmed from Durant not discussing with him that he was leaving, only doing it with a single text message.

Perhaps adding to Westbrook's anger was a report that Durant chose the Warriors partially because of the Thunder guard's playing style. Durant later denied the report but perhaps there was some validity to it.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, in their final summer meeting together before free agency officially began, Westbrook asked Durant what he could do differently and how he could change as a player in order for him to stay.

In the last week of June, with the free agency signing period looming, Durant meets Thunder teammates Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison and assistant coach Royal Ivey at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. Over steaks, Westbrook, in an effort to lobby Durant to stay in Oklahoma City, asks Durant what he could do differently. The Thunder contingent leaves the restaurant that night with the impression that Durant will return.

Westbrook putting himself out there is a bold move, and as we now know it didn't work out in the Thunder's favor. That could be why there is some apparent resentment from Westbrook toward Durant.

But there is no point dwelling in the past, and Westbrook and Durant certainly aren't. Westbrook is averaging a triple-double and is in the running for the MVP award. Meanwhile, Durant has expanded his defensive skill set while playing alongside his bestie Draymond Green and has helped lead the Warriors to the best record in the league.

No matter what happened in the summer, both players have put it behind them and are focused on their own futures.