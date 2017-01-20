Here's why Stephen Curry is starting over Russell Westbrook in the All-Star Game

Shocking everyone across the internet, Russell Westbrook, who is averaging a triple-double, is in an MVP race with James Harden and is leading the Thunder to the playoffs despite Kevin Durant leaving for the Warriors, didn't get selected to start the 2017 All-Star game in New Orleans. Instead of Westbrook, Harden and Stephen Curry are starting for the West.

So how did such a travesty happen?

Well, it is because of you, the fan(s).

Unlike previous years, this year the NBA changed up the voting process and allowed the media and players to vote. The fan vote counted for 50 percent of the total vote and the other 50 percent was made up by the media and players, whose votes each counted for 25 percent. This weighted vote was put in place in order for facetious votes to not count as much. Like last year, when Zaza Pachulia almost was voted in as a starter due to a social media movement to get the veteran center into the game. But while this change ensured that Pachulia, who got a high number of fan votes for the second straight year, wouldn't be a starter, it also had the same effect on Westbrook.

Westbrook won the media vote (93 votes, Curry had 6) and the players' vote (167 to 63). Curry finished third in both the media and players' vote among West guards. Yet Curry received an overwhelming number of fan votes (1,848,121 votes, second only to LeBron James overall), while in the fan vote, Westbrook finished third among West guards with 1,575,865 votes. This is what prevented Westbrook from starting.

Here's how the math breaks down ((Fan vote x 2 + media vote + players vote)/4):

Westbrook: (3+3+1+1)/4 = 2

Curry: (1+1+3+3)/4 = 2

So Westbrook and Curry actually tied. But unfortunately for Westbrook, the tiebreaker is the fans' vote, which Curry overwhelmingly won. Harden's voting average is also a two but similar to Curry, he got more fan votes than Westbrook.

And while it seems strange that Curry not Westbrook, who again is averaging a triple-double, is starting in the All-Star Game, he has every right to be there. Curry is averaging 24.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists, while helping the Warriors to the best record in the league. However, Curry is not having the type of season Westbrook is having and it seems only right that the Thunder star, who again is vying for the MVP award, should be starting.

But although Westbrook isn't starting, this could be for the best, since the snub could entertainingly motivate him to play with even more passion and anger throughout the rest of the season.