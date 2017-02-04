Here's why the Heat are reportedly in no rush to remove Chris Bosh's salary

The Heat can finally start clearing Chris Bosh, whose NBA career remains dormant following the development of a blood-clot condition that has left him unable to be cleared by team doctors, from their cap sheet. Miami can begin the process Thursday, which marks the one-year anniversary of Bosh's last game, but the Miami Herald reports that the team won't be in any rush. The Heat don't want Bosh making a comeback, which could add his salary for this season back to their cap sheet if he can play 25 games with a new team.

Though the Heat is permitted to begin the process of removing Bosh's contract from its cap as early as Thursday - the one-year anniversary of his last game --- the organization's thinking, as of this weekend, was to delay the process. Here's why: If the Heat needs to create a lot of cap space just before the Feb. 23 deadline to add a high-end player making substantial money, Miami can move at that point to purge Bosh's contract, which has a cap hit of $23.7 million this season. Otherwise, waiting until March to begin the process makes sense because of this: Bosh's salary would go back on Miami's cap if he plays 25 games with another team. That's highly unlikely to happen this season, but the Heat wants to be cautious because it isn't in contact with Bosh.

Source: Miami Heat patient as Bosh date looms | Miami Herald.

This addresses a short-term, immediate concern for the Heat. They want to make sure they have cap space this year to add salary through trade or signing bought-out veterans.

The Herald also reports Bosh has made no efforts to return this season, and that he's concentrating on opportunities outside of basketball. Bosh's playing career continues to appear to be over. From a health standpoint, the Heat surely wish the best for Bosh. From a business standpoint, however, they must be thankful for a chance to try and successfully rebuild.